Please join us for the 73rd Annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo in Fourchon. When I agreed to serve as your Admiral, little did any of us know what our community was about to experience. Hurricane Ida has affected us all in one way or another, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your patience as we took a year off for our families, friends, and neighbors to recover.
This is a family friendly fishing rodeo, so it was important to my family and I, and our board of directors to make this decision in hopes that we would all be in a better place this year. I look forward to serving as your Admiral for the 73rd Annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo. As a member of the Board of Commissioners, I am grateful that the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s Fourchon Pavilion will be the venue for this year’s rodeo. The rodeo will take place on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2023.
The greatest sources of funding that support this event are the annual rodeo book and sponsorships, and I would like you to be part of that effort. The Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo is one of the oldest fishing rodeos on the Gulf Coast. I am inviting you to become an active participant by supporting this event which utilizes its proceeds for scholarships and educational opportunities for future generations of our community. Through our cooperative endeavor with the Lafourche Chamber Foundation since 2015 we have awarded over $190,000 in scholarships.
You can help make this important piece of our culture a huge success with your tax-deductible sponsorship or advertisement in our rodeo book. Please visit fourchontarpon.com for the sponsorship categories and more.
On behalf of the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo board of directors, myself and my family, thank you in advance for your contribution. We look forward to seeing you at the rodeo! If you have any questions or would like to contribute any ideas, you may contact us through email at lin@lafourchechamber.com.
Fish Big, Win Big at the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo!
Sincerely,
Charles “Mike” Callais, 2023 Admiral Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo
