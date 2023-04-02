On March 13, 2023 Nicholls College of Nursing ushered in a new era for its students with the inaugural White Coat Ceremony.
The 223 nursing undergraduates were awarded their white coats to signify their entrance into the profession and successful completion of rigorous curriculum preparing them for clinical experience.
As they prepare to embark on this journey towards graduation in spring 2026, these scholars will have three pathways available through Bachelor's program: traditional BSN setting up graduates for self-directed practice; continuing professional growth opportunities; and graduate studies options.
With the LPN to BSN and RN to BSN Articulation, Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) and Registered Nurses (RNs) can seamlessly advance their careers by obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
This program recognizes existing knowledge while ensuring that students attain all necessary competencies expected from graduates of generic four-year nursing degree programs.
The Master of Science in Nursing offers three specialty concentrations:
- Family Nurse Practitioner
- Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Nursing Education
The Nicholls College of Nursing is dedicated to preparing students for a successful and meaningful career in nursing. By providing high-quality teaching, research opportunities, service projects and culturally relevant experiences through an engaging learning environment - our graduates are equipped with the skills necessary to serve coastal communities both at home and abroad.
Beyond instruction, we also extend support by extending continuing education activities for entry level nurses as well as those looking to further theircareer paths into advanced practice roles.
To learn more about Nicholls College of Nursing, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/nursing/.
