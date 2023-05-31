The 46th annual Cajun Heritage Festival will be held this weekend from June 2-4 at the Larose Civic Center on 307 East 5th Street. Enjoy a show and live auction straight out of a hunter’s dream!
The Cajun Heritage Festival showcases a decoy show and live auction, plus carving demos, duck calling contests, Cajun food, vendors and raffles.
The festival celebrates the Cajun heritage of Lafourche Parish and is free and open to the public.
The schedule of events for the weekend is as follows:
- Friday, June 2, 2023
- 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: Registration and table set-up
- 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m: Wine and Cheese Dedication Social
- Saturday, June 3, 2023
- 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m: Registration
- 9:00 a.m: Doors open to public
- 10:30 a.m: Judging begins
- 3:00 p.m: Duck calling contest
- 6:00 p.m: Doors close
- Sunday, June 4, 2023
- 9:00 a.m: Doors open
- 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m: Duck head whittling contest
- 11:00 a.m: Awards presentation
- 1:00 p.m: Decoy auction begins
- 4:00 p.m: Carvers may pick-up pieces
For more information about the upcoming Cajun Heritage Festival, please visit their official Facebook or Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s website.
