A little less than a decade ago, folks with Dufrene Building Materials decided to host a fishing rodeo which, at the time, was designed to give a fun weekend for the business’s employees.
Now, 7 rodeos later with an 8th coming this weekend, the rodeo has blossomed and grown to become one of the most anticipated weekends in our local summer calendar.
The 8th Annual Dufrene Building Materials Fishing Rodeo will roll at Bridgeside Marina on Grand Isle from August 4-5 — an annual event which provides fishing, food, music, corn hole and more to the people in our area.
Taylor Griffin, a Dufrene Building Materials employee, helps to organize the rodeo. He said that the weekend is one of the best of the year and is a community celebration.
“There’s something for everyone. Anyone can come to this event and have a good time with their friends they maybe haven’t seen in a while or with some new friends that they make at the event,” Griffin said. “The event has grown so much since we got started and just year after year, it gets better and better. And this year’s event, we think will be another great one because we have so many things that we are excited about and some very worthwhile charities that we will be giving back to.”
The rodeo begins August 4 with fishing getting underway across a full range of categories. The event has inshore and offshore divisions, as well as a children’s division for anglers 12 and younger.
On Friday night, there will also be a Cornhole Tournament, and music, food and other fun will be had throughout the entire weekend.
On Saturday, there will be Minnow Races, a Live Auction and more music, food and fun, as well as the awards for the fishing winners. Throughout the weekend, there will be a silent auction for locals to bid on some amazing items that the staff have gathered throughout the past year.
New to the rodeo this year will be Shorts in December, a popular local band who will be performing after the awards ceremony on Saturday night. Griffin said this is the first time the rodeo will have a live band, but everyone is excited to shake a leg with the popular band who is a regular at summer events around the area.
“If you can’t dance have a good time with Shorts in December, then you just don’t want to have fun,” Griffin said. “They do such a good job keeping the crowd going and getting everyone into it.”
The annual fishing rodeo benefits people or charitable groups in our area and beyond each year.
This year, the Dufrene Building Materials Fishing Rodeo has three worthwhile benefactors: Bless Your Heart Nonprofit, One Heart Nola and The Arc of St. Charles.
Bless Your Heart is a local nonprofit that is committed to improving the Bayou Region by addressing the needs of the people in our community.
One Heart Nola provides necessary resources to children and families involved in the foster care system in the Greater New Orleans area.
And The Arc of St. Charles provides support that enables people of all ages with developmental disabilities and special needs to reach their full potential.
To host such a fun-filled event is one thing. But to do so while giving back to 3 amazing causes, Griffin said, makes this all even better.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “And we’re so happy and proud of the community for allowing us to grow and continue to keep doing what we do.”
