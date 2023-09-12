I am Aaron “Bo” Melvin, Councilman District 4, Lafourche Parish and I am running for re-election.
I was born in Thibodaux, a native of Larose, and graduated from E.D. White and Nicholls State University. I am happily married to Charlene Chiasson Melvin, and reside in Thibodaux. I am an Independent Agent appointed with AFLAC, a parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas, member of the Thibodaux Vol. Fire Dept., Bowie Company, the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, Lafourche RPEC, and a registered Republican.
Some of the highlights of my service on the Lafourche Parish Council include: Co-sponsored and helped to pass Term Limits for the Lafourche Parish President and Council, voting to purchase a Vacuum truck to clear subsurface drainage, effectively working with the Administration and council in a professional manner, and there are currently ongoing projects, including a new pump station to help with some of our challenges with drainage. I always try to return phone calls the same day and take pride in being ethical, transparent, & dependable.
I humbly ask for your vote, and firmly committed to keeping Lafourche Parish a wonderful place to call home for our families and businesses.
It is very important to inform people of the changes of the parish district lines due to redistricting.
The new lines for Dist. 4 are:
The southern line on La-1 side has moved north from Hwy 182 Raceland to about Darwin Dr. but it includes the bayou side from Four Point Dr. The northern line off of LA-1 moved from Audubon Dr. to Cardinal Dr.
On the LA-308 side of the bayou, the southern line is still Ariel Plantation Rd. south of St. Charles Community & the northern line moved from Paul Lane (near Matassa State Farm) to Davis Dr.
Early voting is Sept. 30 to Oct. 7th and Election Day is Oct. 14th.
Geaux With Bo!
Thank you for allowing me to serve you. Aaron “Bo” Melvin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.