The Annual Henry Robinson awards banquet, hosted by the American Legion Post 83 in Lockport, took place this past Monday, April 24.

The event presented members of the local community with a prestigious award honoring their service and hard work.

Event was attended by Archie Chaisson, Parish President;  John Champagne, Captain Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office; Jarad Walker, Principal Career Magnet School; Commander Elect 3rd District, Lynnette Blanchard; and Angela Gomon, 2nd District DEC.

Several special attendees had the opportunity to accept this special honor and their accomplishments were honored amongst many others. As they stepped forward to receive their awards, a wave of appreciation filled the room. They humbly accepted this generous recognition and amazingly acknowledged the value of each individual contribution.

Below is a list of the awards given:

John Prince

Commander John Prince was presented with a plaque by the 3rd District Commander Allen Dunn for achieving 103.960% Membership and a Certificate of Achievement from The State of Louisiana for achieving 100.990% Membership. 

 
Danielle LeCompte
Danielle LeCompte was Presented with Educator of the Year by Commander John Prince.
Eric Benoit2

Eric Beniot received a second award for Firefighter of the year which was presented to him by the 3rd District Commander George Brown.
Eric Benoit

Eric Beniot was presented with Firefighter of the Year by Commander John Prince. 
Joel Neil

Joeley Neil was presented with an award for JROTC Student of the Year by Commander John Prince.
Jonathan Angel

Lt Jonathan Angel was awarded Law Enforcement Officer of the Year presented to him by Commandeer John Prince.
Margie Black

Ms Black also received Citizen of the year from 3rd District presented by George Brown.
Margie Black2

Margie Black was awarded Citizen of the Year by Commander John Prince.
Rod Babin

Rod Babin was Presented with Educator of the Year by Commander John Prince.

