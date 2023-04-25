Commander John Prince was presented with a plaque by the 3rd District Commander Allen Dunn for achieving 103.960% Membership and a Certificate of Achievement from The State of Louisiana for achieving 100.990% Membership.
The Annual Henry Robinson awards banquet, hosted by the American Legion Post 83 in Lockport, took place this past Monday, April 24.
The event presented members of the local community with a prestigious award honoring their service and hard work.
Event was attended by Archie Chaisson, Parish President; John Champagne, Captain Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office; Jarad Walker, Principal Career Magnet School; Commander Elect 3rd District, Lynnette Blanchard; and Angela Gomon, 2nd District DEC.
Several special attendees had the opportunity to accept this special honor and their accomplishments were honored amongst many others. As they stepped forward to receive their awards, a wave of appreciation filled the room. They humbly accepted this generous recognition and amazingly acknowledged the value of each individual contribution.
Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating a newspaper and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.