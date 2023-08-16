Thibodaux, LA - August 16, 2023 - Get ready to unleash your inner superstar at the most anticipated karaoke event of the summer! Amplify Events and Promotions is proud to present "Let's Go Girls," a Nashville-inspired karaoke event that promises an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and camaraderie. The event is scheduled to take place on August 26 upstairs at The Foundry, located in downtown Thibodaux.
Step up to the microphone and let your voice shine as you channel your favorite country, rock, and pop hits at this one-of-a-kind karaoke night. Whether you're a seasoned performer or just looking to have a blast with friends, "Let's Go Girls" welcomes everyone to take the stage and be a star for the night.
"We wanted to create an event that captures the spirit of Nashville while giving people a chance to get together and have some fun," said Amy Hebert of AMPL!FY. "Nashville is known for its incredible music scene, and 'Let's Go Girls' embodies that energy and excitement. It's a celebration of music, friendship, and having a great time!" added Michelle Dugas of AMPL!FY
Attendees can expect more than just a night of singing. The ticket price includes a delectable selection of food to keep energy levels high, as well as a complimentary specialty cocktail that perfectly complements the Nashville vibe. Upstairs at the Foundry provides a cozy and chill atmosphere, creating the perfect backdrop for an evening of musical revelry.
But that's not all - the song list is already prepared and ready to rock! Whether you're a country connoisseur, a pop princess, or somewhere in between, the diverse selection of songs ensures that there's something for everyone. From country classics to modern chart-toppers, you'll have the opportunity to shine with your chosen anthem.
Tickets for "Let's Go Girls" are now available for purchase on Eventbrite. Don't miss out on this chance to be a part of a truly memorable night that celebrates the magic of music and the Nashville spirit.
Event Details:
● Name: Let's Go Girls - Nashville-Inspired Karaoke Event
● Date: August 26, 2023
● Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
● Location: The Upstairs Bar at The Foundry, Thibodaux, LA
● Ticket Price: $45 (includes food and one specialty cocktail)
● Tickets: Available for purchase at Let's Go Girls! Karaoke Night Tickets, Sat, Aug 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM | click here for link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-go-girls-karaoke-night-tickets-692842770377?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Dugas Co-Owner, Amplify Events and Promotions Email: michelle@amplifyevents.us Phone: (504-259-0857)
Join us for "Let's Go Girls" and experience the thrill of being a Nashville star on August 26. It's time to shine in the spotlight and show the world your incredible singing talent!
About Amplify Events and Promotions:
Amplify Events and Promotions is a premier event management company dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences. With a passion for creativity and attention to detail, Amplify Events and Promotions specializes in producing unique and engaging events that leave a lasting impact.
