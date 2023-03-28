AT&T's award-winning fiber network is expanding to serve additional residential and small business customers in Raceland, bolstering the company's ongoing efforts to close the digital divide.
This week's launch introduces AT&T Fiber to 300 new customer locations across select Raceland neighborhoods, enabling more individuals and local businesses to access fast, reliable internet and entertainment services.
Through strategic investments in advanced network technologies, AT&T reaffirms its commitment to connecting communities of all sizes to the 21st century digital economy.
“I am thrilled to see the continuing work by AT&T to bring these high-quality, modern connections to residents here in Raceland, and I am confident that as my colleagues and I continue to cultivate an environment that welcomes investment, we will continue to see this kind of critical investment from the private sector,” said State Representative Bryan Fontenot.
“AT&T has had a consistent presence in our community for decades, and their investments in high-speed fiber optics are key for businesses and families in our area,” said LaFourche Parish President, Archie Chaisson.
This expanded network will give more customers access to home internet speeds up to 5-Gigs.
You can sign up to be notified when AT&T Fiber is available to your address through att.com/notifyme.
AT&T is dedicated to connecting communities across America through high-speed broadband internet access.
The company is upgrading infrastructure and participating in federal programs to provide reliable connectivity to more households. One such initiative is the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers eligible Americans a monthly discount of up to $30 to reduce broadband costs. Participants can put the credit toward AT&T Fiber or Access from AT&T, enabling high-speed internet at an affordable price.
Those who qualify for the ACP can visit att.com/getacp or call 866-986-0963 to enroll and specify their preferred AT&T service. To start the process, have your ACP application ID ready.
