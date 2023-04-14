The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP) is hosting its Annual Bayou Lafourche Cleanup on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 8am to 12pm. This year's cleanup is being held in partnership with Louisiana's Cajun Bayou and Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District. The cleanup will encompass the entire 106-mile stretch of Bayou Lafourche, from Donaldsonville to Galliano. The bayou is divided into sections, and each portion is led by a site captain.
Every year, the event attracts approximately 200 volunteers who remove over a ton of trash from the bayou’s banks and water, and its accompanying roadside. Exact meeting locations will be announced closer to the event. All participants will receive gloves, grabbers, and trash bags for use, and will receive a free t-shirt. BTNEP will also be providing free snacks and refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to wear a hat, sunscreen, and bug spray.
Beyond its beauty, the importance of maintaining the health of Bayou Lafourche is critical to South Louisiana. Most of us utilize or benefit from the bayou every single day. It provides drinking water to over 300,000 citizens across Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, and Ascension Parishes, and sends freshwater and sediment to our fragile coastal marshes in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. It’s also a great economical source for South Louisiana as the only potable water source for Port Fourchon and the offshore energy industry companies based there.
Many volunteers use this event as a way to spend time with family, friends, or co-workers. Those who plan to bring a large group (10 or more people) should contact us directly by calling Nicole at 985.447.0868 or by email at nicole@btnep.org.
Individual registration can be completed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoPLXKeV1ks5MFgLnGg1YlGvYVhs6aDEvnjTRRJXmrejLwUQ/viewform
