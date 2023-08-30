Bayou Community Foundation is expanding “Rebuild South Lafourche,” the Foundation’s successful Hurricane Ida housing recovery program in southern Lafourche Parish, for the October 2023 – May 2024 building season.
Our volunteer building partners from MDS Storm Aid and CARE will be building up to 20 new homes and repairing more than 30 for Hurricane Ida survivors in Larose, Cut Off, Galliano and Golden Meadow. Bayou Community Foundation is funding the purchase of building supplies for this critical project through donations from generous and compassionate individuals, organizations, foundations and corporations to the Bayou Recovery Fund.
APPLY HERE: If you are a homeowner in Larose, Cut Off, Galliano or Golden Meadow whose home in one of these communities sustained damage or was destroyed by Hurricane Ida, you may be eligible for assistance through Rebuild South Lafourche. Eligibility requirements can be found here: Initial Eligibility Assessment
Please print and complete the application and return to Bayou Community Foundation. Call: 985-219-0046, Email: contact@bayoucf.org
GIVE HERE: Your tax-deductible donation helps us make more repairs and build more houses for our most vulnerable Hurricane Ida survivors to bring them back home and rebuild our South Lafourche community!
- Donate securely online with credit card
- Mail check payable to Bayou Community Foundation, PO Box 582, Houma, LA. 70361, Memo: Rebuild South Lafourche
- Call or email Jennifer Armand, Executive Director: 985-219-0047, jennifer@bayoucf.org
Thank you to our Rebuild South Lafourche donors and project partners:
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
- The Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust
- The Mary and Al Danos Foundation
- Shell
- Henry and Kim Lafont
- Bless Your Heart Nonprofit
- SBP
- and many more generous individual donors! Thank you!
