Each year, Bayou Industrial Group awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the Bayou Region for enrollment at Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College. The BIG Scholarship Fund is supported by contributions from members with annual dues, the BIG Seafood Social for Scholarships, and other scholarship fundraising activities that may be held throughout the year.
Our scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors and non-traditional students residing in Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, or St. Mary parishes.
While the main focus of our scholarship program is still on 2 and 4 year degree programs, we will now also consider applications for students pursuing industrial certifications and non-degree programs. Scholarship amounts for these programs will depend on program costs and other factors. We recognize the importance of these certifications to the employers in our region, and we proudly support students’ efforts in attaining them since it improves our local workforce.
Contact B.I.G.’s Executive Director Deanna Lafont at info@bayouindustrialgroup.com with any questions. Make sure to allow enough time for a response before the deadline.
2023 Scholarship Applications
All applications will be completed on-line using a user-friendly system. Please make sure you follow directions and fill out the correct application based on your individual situation:
2023 Scholarship Program Description and Rules (Important: Read this document before applying.)
- Application for graduating high school seniors attending Nicholls:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-BIG-scholarship-nicholls
- Application for graduating high school seniors attending Fletcher (all programs and industrial certifications):
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-BIG-scholarship-fletcher
- Application for non-traditional students (anyone except May 2023 graduating seniors) attending Nicholls:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-BIG-scholarship-nicholls-nontrad
- Application for non-traditional students (anyone except May 2023 graduating seniors) attending Fletcher (all programs and industrial certifications):
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-BIG-scholarship-fletcher-nontrad
