Situated in downtown Thibodaux in an office building named “The Vault,” the Bayou Region Incubator (BRI) is a new nonprofit initiative powered by Nicholls State that aims to help grow local start-up businesses and help connect them with resources they can use to build their operations.
“It’s really to boost our economic development in the Bayou region,” Lisa Kliebert, BRI Executive Director, said. “Since Hurricane Ida, and since the pandemic, there was a big need to help businesses when they’re getting launched and getting started.”
The BRI is slated to officially open in September of this year, and will be operated on West Second Street, providing below market office space leasing for eligible local start-up businesses accepted into the program. Beyond just reduced cost for office rents, the BRI also aims to provide different levels of services based on membership tiers businesses signing up with the group can choose from. Members can get high speed internet service, printing and copying, 24/7 key card access, business phone lines, janitorial services, mentoring and networking opportunities, training sessions and certifications, and several other services.
“The intention with the pricing is to keep it very low, but be able to float operating cost and give them the servicing they need,” Kliebert said of the planned membership tiers. “That’s why our application will have the criteria around a first or second stage type of start-up, because we know those are the members that we want in the incubator we can really help out.”
Kliebert said the BRI plans to open up the application process to interested start-up businesses starting sometime later this month, along with the official pricing of their various membership tiers. The BRI’s offices will be paired with Nicholls State’s Small Business Center, who will be moving their offices off Nicholls’ campus and into BRI’s office building to provide additional onsite support.
“We’re partnering up [with the Small Business Center] so that we can connect the members and what they need to the right people, and give them training,” Kliebert said. “It doesn’t mean we’re the experts, but [we] connect them to the right people, whether that’s a small business training that has connections, or a local business that is going into our membership directory that wants to help out.”
The business incubator concept is one that has been used numerous times all over the United States, most notably by private equity and venture capital firms. Unlike the typical venture capital version of the business incubator, Nicholls State’s BRI concept does not appear to involve start-up businesses forking over equity stakes in their companies. Instead, the main goal is to help bolster Bayou Region economic development, working with local entrepreneurs to help develop and create viable businesses that keep local talent and local tax dollars developing in the local area, rather than seeing it flee out of state.
The BRI program will give coastal restoration priority, given it is a critical issue for most parishes in the Bayou Region, which the program defines as a four-parish area in South Louisiana.
“The incubator will be made up of the Bayou Region, which is Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, Saint Mary Parish and Assumption Parish with some fingers stretched out to the River Region,” Kliebert said of the service area the BRI is being designed to support. “The number one concern is to make sure each parish is represented.”
Nicholls State University previously received a $3.5 million Community Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CG) to establish the BRI. Oil and gas giant Chevron also chipped in, donating a sizeable $50,000 to help develop both the BRI and the nearby Student Entrepreneur and Innovation Center.
For more information on applying for membership in the BRI, or for local businesses interested in partnering or sponsoring the organization, visit the BRI’s website at bayouregionincubator.org.
