James J. Buquet Jr. Bayouland YMCA, in collaboration with the Riley John’s Blue Boot Foundation, is proud to unveil the LITTLE FLOATERS infant and toddler survival swim program, now available in the Tri-Parish area. This initiative aims to equip young participants with a crucial life-saving skill: floating on their backs.
The LITTLE FLOATERS program features one-to-one lessons specifically designed to cater to toddlers' often short attention spans. This personalized approach ensures that participants gradually build comfort and confidence in the water. The primary goal of these lessons is to teach children how to roll onto their backs, allowing them to breathe and remain afloat until help arrives—a matter of seconds that can potentially save lives.
Children between the ages of 1 and 4 are eligible to enroll in the program, which is conveniently located at Bayouland YMCA, 103 Valhi Blvd, Houma, LA 70360. The program's availability is thanks to Angi Falgout and Peggy Johnson, who underwent a week-long training program at the YMCA of Bristol in Bristol, TN, and are now certified instructors for The Little Floaters program.
The program consists of 8 lessons, spread over four consecutive weeks, with classes held twice a week, each lasting 10-15 minutes. For 2023, session dates are scheduled for October 10 – November 2 and November 7 – December 7. Sessions for 2024 will commence on January 9. In addition to LITTLE FLOATERS, Bayouland YMCA offers a range of swimming lessons tailored to different age groups, including Private, Buddy, Group, and Differing Abilities Swimming Lessons for children aged 3–12. Financial Assistance and Gift Certificates are also available.
For more information about this essential water safety program, interested parties are encouraged to contact the YMCA at 985-873-9622 or reach out to Angi at afalgout@bayoulandymca.org or Peggy at pjohnson@bayoulandymca.org. Ensure your child's safety in and around water with this valuable opportunity.
