Join the Bayou Country Children's Museum this Saturday, August 5th, for an exciting "Touch a Truck" Experience! From 9am to 1pm, immerse yourself in the world of big industry trucks and equipment, accompanied by captivating hands-on STEM projects.
For those with sensory sensitivity, the BCCM is offering a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience.
Don't miss out on this incredible event presented by Acadia Plantation and in partnership with Bayou Stem. Advanced ticket prices are $10 for members and $12 for non-members; tickets will also be available at the door for $15.
Come and discover the wonders of the "Touch a Truck" Experience at the Bayou Country Children's Museum!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.