BCCM Touch a Truck

Join the Bayou Country Children's Museum this Saturday, August 5th, for an exciting "Touch a Truck" Experience! From 9am to 1pm, immerse yourself in the world of big industry trucks and equipment, accompanied by captivating hands-on STEM projects.

For those with sensory sensitivity, the BCCM is offering a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Don't miss out on this incredible event presented by Acadia Plantation and in partnership with Bayou Stem. Advanced ticket prices are $10 for members and $12 for non-members; tickets will also be available at the door for $15.

Come and discover the wonders of the "Touch a Truck" Experience at the Bayou Country Children's Museum!

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments