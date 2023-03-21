The Easter Bunny is hopping his way to the Bayou Country Children's Museum for a day of fun.
Bring your little ones for craft activities, an egg-citing hunt and don't forget to take pictures with our special guest.
Get ready - bunny time has arrived in Thibodaux #playthecajunway
