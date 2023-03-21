Bitty Bunny Bash
The Easter Bunny is hopping his way to the Bayou Country Children's Museum for a day of fun.
 
Bring your little ones for craft activities, an egg-citing hunt and don't forget to take pictures with our special guest.
 
Get ready - bunny time has arrived in Thibodaux #playthecajunway 
 
 
 

Tags

Publisher/ Owner

Since 2005, Addy Christen Melancon has been the proud owner and publisher of The Lafourche Gazette. A lifelong Lafourche Parish resident, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, entertaining, crafting and traveling.

Recommended for you

Load comments