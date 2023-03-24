Boiled Crawfish

Head on down to Golden Meadow for their 3rd annual Boilin' on the Bayou crawfish boil and craft show, hosted by the Rotary Club of Golden Meadow.

The Rotary Club is on its 79th year of service to our community.

The event will be held Saturday, March 25th at the Oakridge Park and Pavilion.

Listen to local music while enjoying delicious Louisiana crawfish.

Come out and support local artisans with unique handmade crafts.

Three-pound crawfish plates will be sold at $20 a person, which includes all the fixings and platter (while supplies last). There will also be a plate offered to couples for $35. 

The music lineup is as follows:

10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Gary T

12:00 pm to 12:30 pm - DJ

12:30 pm to 3:00 pm - roger Kevin Dowdy

3:00 pm to 3:30 pm - DJ

3:30 pm to 6:00 pm - Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm - DJ

7:00 pm to 10:00 PM - Rockin Dopsie

Tags

Publisher/ Owner

Since 2005, Addy Christen Melancon has been the proud owner and publisher of The Lafourche Gazette. A lifelong Lafourche Parish resident, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, entertaining, crafting and traveling.

Recommended for you

Load comments