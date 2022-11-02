The Lafourche Parish Public Library’s new bookmobile service for residents in southern Lafourche will begin on November 1.
The library’s South Lafourche Branch was significantly damaged and the Golden Meadow Branch destroyed by Hurricane Ida in August 2021. Bookmobile service is not meant to be a permanent solution, but a temporary measure to deliver library services to residents in southern Lafourche while the South Lafourche and Golden Meadow library branches are in the rebuilding stages.
The new Library-2-Geaux bookmobile will make two stops each week, one in Cut Off and the other in Golden Meadow. On Tuesdays, the bookmobile will be at the Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W. 79th Street, from noon to 3:30 p.m.; on Thursdays, it will be at the Town of Golden Meadow’s Multi-Purpose Building and Town Hall, 107 Jervis Drive, from noon to 3:30 p.m.
The bookmobile will be stocked with books and DVDs for children, teens, and adults. Bookmobile staff members will also take patron requests for specific library items and will alert patrons when those items are available for pickup at the bookmobile site.
Overdue fines will not be charged to those using the bookmobile. Other services that will be available from Library-2-Geaux include public wireless Internet and wireless printing. Bookmobile users will be able to print up to 10 pages free of charge.
“We understand that not everyone can travel to Larose to enjoy library services,” said Library Director Laura Sanders. “We have not had a bookmobile in some time, but we believe that resuming bookmobile service temporarily is the way forward until our rebuilding efforts in south Lafourche and Golden Meadow are complete.”
The Lafourche Parish Public Library’s previous bookmobile service ended in 2002.
In addition to the new Library-2-Geaux bookmobile, library staff are bringing storytimes and special events back to the south Lafourche area.
Library staff will conduct weekly storytimes at each bookmobile site beginning on November 1. Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Cut Off Youth Center and at 11 a.m. on Thursdays at the Golden Meadow Town Hall.
Special events will also be making their way to south Lafourche.
In December, the Lafourche Parish Public Library is bringing both holidays sounds and the Jurassic experience to southern Lafourche.
A Dulcimer & Drums Christmas
Percussionists Elizabeth Vidos and Amanda Roberts are joining together for a festive Dulcimer and Drums Christmas concert in Lafourche this December.
Vidos is a high-energy percussionist who performed off-Broadway with Stomp for ten years. Roberts is a renowned musician who won the 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Championship. The hammered dulcimer is a percussion-stringed instrument played with handheld hammers.
Don’t miss this performance at 10 a.m. on December 20 at the Cut Off Youth Center.
The Dinosaur Experience
The Dinosaur Experience will bring walking, roaring, trained, and realistic-looking “dinosaurs” to life in a fun and educational outing for the whole family.
The Dinosaur Experience will be held at 9:30 a.m. on December 28 at the Cut Off Youth Center.
Both programs are free and open to the public.
