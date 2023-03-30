This weekend, Broadway on the Bayou will be dazzling audiences with their original production of Colinda: The Cajun Cinderella. This one-of-a-kind show is set in Thibodaux at the Firemen’s Fair.
Colinda: The Cajun Cinderella will be featured on April 1 at 6 p.m. and April 2 at 2 p.m. at Thibodaux High School Auditorium, 1355 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux. It's sure to be an enchanting performance that captivates both young and old alike!
The story follows Colinda, who loses her lucky shrimp boot during the fair, and the Grand Marshal of the fair uses it to find the mysterious girl he fell in love with on the ferris wheel.
The talented cast of Broadway on the Bayou have worked hard over many months to bring this beautiful show together and they can't wait for audiences to experience it firsthand!
For ticket information email broadwayonthebayou@gmail.com. Don't miss out on this timeless tale brought to life by some of Louisiana's most talented performers!
