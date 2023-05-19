Canal Blvd Roundabout

LA Contracting will commence demolition of the old hotel at the Canal Boulevard and Gerald T. Peltier Drive intersection on Tuesday, May 23. 

Gerald T. Peltier Drive from President Street to Canal Boulevard will be closed until further notice due to the demolition and construction of the roundabout. Motorists can follow signposted detours. 

