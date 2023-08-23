Galliano, LA – Tubby & Coo's Book Shop is thrilled to announce the book launch of Carnival of Creatures by South Louisiana natives Candice Huber and Alexis Braud, a compendium of monsters of Louisiana myth and legend configured to be played in tabletop roleplaying games.
Inside Carnival of Creatures are 20 monsters straight from Louisiana myth, lore, and legend with vivid illustrations and robust descriptions and stats to guide the roleplaying experience. Based in the Fate Core gaming system, these monsters can be used in any tabletop adventure, or readers can choose to play one of the three provided regional one-shot campaigns using sample characters perfect for fighting monsters.
Monsters in the book include Louisiana classics like the Loup Garou, the Honey Island Swamp Monster, and Haints, and cryptids you've likely never heard of, like the Coffin Cutters, which are "devil crawfish" that eat human flesh, and the Arglefargin, a sexy sasquatch that lures people into the woods. The book also provides sample archetypal characters players can use, like the Book Nerd, the Hunter, and the Agent, as well as out-of-the-box regional one-shot adventures to play featuring New Orleans and the Carter Brothers (vampires), Natchitoches/North Louisiana and the Arglefargin, and the bayou/deep south Louisiana and Broceliande (tree goddess of the swamp).
Carnival of Creatures presents the monsters, characters, and adventures to be used by gamers in their roleplaying adventures; however, the beauty of the book is that you don’t need to be a tabletop gamer to enjoy it. Anyone interested in monsters of Louisiana legend will find something to love. As local celebrity T-Bob Hebert says in the introduction, "Be you a history fan, general nerd, Texan, DM, parent buying a gift for your D&D playing child who you don't fully understand, or just a lover of great stories, this book is for everybody. [...] these are your first steps into a world bursting at the seams with sneaks, spooks, and swamps."
Carnival of Creatures can be purchased via Tubby & Coo's website here.
** EDIT: Original post had mistake under the author's photos. Above art was created for this book by Co-author and Illustrator, Alexis Braud
And the correct address to order book is:
https://tubbyandcoos.com/carnivalofcreatures/
[huh]Just to clarify, all the amazing artwork in this book was done by the immensely talented Alexis Braud.
