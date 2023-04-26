Castin' Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo will take place on Friday, May 26th from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 27th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 288 Flotation Canal Road in Fourchon. This fundraiser will support the cheer teams at Nicholls State University.
The event is open to the public, and tickets are available for $45 each. The ticket includes the rodeo fee, a t-shirt and a chance to win prizes. Tickets are available at Nicholls Athletics Department, from any Nicholls Cheerleader and at Moran's Marina in Fourchon.
The scales open at 11 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. on both days.
The divisions are Inland Petite Colonels (12 and under): redfish, speckled trout, white trout, catfish, anything goes; Inland Colonels Anglers: redfish, speckled trout, bull red and drum; and Offshore Colonels Anglers: cobia, dolphin fish, mangrove snapper, black fin tuna and yellow fin tuna.
DJ Kevin will provide the music for the event.
On May 26th, there will also be a cornhole tournament, food, games, silent and live auctions, cookoff and vendors.
The Castin' Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo is an opportunity for the community to come together and support the cheer teams at Nicholls State University. Join us for a day of fun and fundraising!
Donations can be sent to CAA Cheer, PO Box 2032, Thibodaux, LA 70301
