Bob Gros gave a lot of time and energy to making Central Lafourche a successful football program during his 15 years as head coach.
Now, the school is giving back to the decorated coach.
This Friday, September 15, the field will be named in his honor prior to Central Lafourche’s Homecoming game against South Lafourche. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Trojan Stadium, but former players are asked to gather at the field house at 6 p.m.
Gros’ daughter, Dana Gros, described her family as “humbled and excited” at the honor.
“Recognition was not something he looked or worked for,” she said. “It was about love of the sport, school and community for him.”
Gros coached at Central Lafourche from 1980-94. During that time, Gros’ teams made the playoffs 11 of 15 years, advancing the furthest in 1984 when his team reached the semifinals. His squads reached the quarterfinals several years, too.
Central Lafourche Athletic Director Shelly Vedros, who is not from the Central Lafourche area but has spent the past 27 years there, always heard stories about Gros and thought naming the field after him would be appropriate.
“I just thought all of the things that he’s done for this area, and this community, and this school, that I just felt he is definitely one that deserves to be recognized because of all of the things that he’s done in the past,” Vedros said. “I mean it’s just unbelievable, and he’s helped out so many people in this community and from this school.”
During his time at Central Lafourche, Gros was named district Coach of the Year four times. He had a 116-55-1 mark with the Trojans with two undefeated seasons. His only losing season was his first when his squad finished 3-7 after taking over a team that had been winless the previous year.
“He put in countless hours to find what worked best for his players.” Dana Gros said. “During his 38-year coaching career, there were few games that we were not all in attendance. When dad was coaching at Central Lafourche, we were all old enough to appreciate the great coach he was.”
Former quarterback Tommy Hodson, who went on to play at LSU and in the NFL, noted his former coach’s focus on the details and his preparation.
“I didn’t know at the time how great of a coach he was, but just going on to college and the NFL seeing other coaches and seeing how they pay attention to all the small details, and it just reminded me a lot of my high school days,” Hodson said.
Bart Robichaux, who played wide receiver in 1984 and 1985, said Gros was strict. However, he said he was fair with his players.
The former player had an interesting interaction with Gros and his powerful presence when he first met him.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to play,” Robichaux laughed.
However, he later realized Gros could do some good things for Central Lafourche.
“The more you hung around him, the more you stayed around him, you knew that if Central Lafourche would have success, it was going to be under his leadership,” Robichaux said.
Hodson, who played for Gros at Central Lafourche from 1982-1984, said his fiery coach had a different approach with the quarterbacks.
“He was always complimentary of my game, and he encouraged me to try to be better all the time,” Hodson said.
Robichaux and Hodson agreed the field dedication was well-deserved.
“I think this is just a fitting award for a man who accomplished so much in our area,” Hodson said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.