The Central Lafourche Trojan Lancers is excited to announce its call for sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming Fete de Musique Marching Band Festival, scheduled to take place on September 30. As the band's most significant fundraising event of the year, the festival plays a vital role in sustaining the band program's activities and ensuring its success.
The Fete de Musique Marching Band Festival is not only a celebration of musical talent but also a platform for community engagement and support. By becoming a sponsor, local businesses and individuals have the chance to contribute to the growth and development of the talented young musicians who make up the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band.
Funds generated from the festival are earmarked to facilitate various essential aspects of the band program, including transportation, equipment acquisition, and other operational necessities. These resources are crucial in providing an enriching musical experience for the students involved, enabling them to excel in their performances and musical education.
Interested parties who wish to support the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancers’ endeavors and align themselves with this musical extravaganza are encouraged to seize the sponsorship opportunities available. The deadline to become a sponsor is September 11, ensuring ample time for interested parties to secure their involvement.
For more details and to explore sponsorship options, please contact Jessica Rodrigue at tboosterclubllc@gmail.com or call 985-791-4748.
