Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is welcoming three new cardiologists to its clinics in the Bayou region: Drs. Ayush Arora, McCall Walker, and Paritosh Kafle.
Dr. Ayush Arora is an interventional cardiologist joining the CIS team at the Thibodaux clinic. He completed an internal medicine residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey. His cardiology fellowship was completed at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston, Texas, and his fellowship in interventional cardiology was completed at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Dr. Arora is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.
Dr. McCall Walker, interventional cardiologist and peripheral vascular fellow, joins the team at the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gray, training under Dr. Craig Walker. He is originally from Houma and attended Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi where he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and minor in chemistry. He attended LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans for his doctorate. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.
Dr. Paritosh Kafle is a cardiologist joining CIS as a hospitalist in Thibodaux. He is seeing patients in a hospital-setting. He comes to us from New York, where he trained at Maimonides Medical Center. He is board certified in internal medicine.
To schedule an appointment, call a CIS clinic or visit cardio.com to use the self-schedule feature.
