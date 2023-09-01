Hazardous Wast

The City of Thibodaux is sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, October 7, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the Harang Auditorium, which is located at 310 North Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.

Things to bring to dispose of:

Acids, Aerosol cans, auto products, antifreeze, batteries, bleach, bowl cleaners, bug spray, cleaning solutions, cooking oil, corrosive cleaners, degreasers, disinfectants, drain cleaner, fertilizer, lighter fluid, moth balls, oil and oil filters, oven cleaner, paint, paint thinners, polishers, turpentine, wood preservatives. House Hazardous Waste is any product labeled Toxic, poison, corrosive, flammable, combustible, or irritant.

You can prepare the materials by keeping the original containers if possible; wrap glass bottles in cloth, newspaper, or packaging material to prevent breakage; place material in a cardboard box then place the item in the truck or bed of a truck; and keep all materials away from passengers.

