The City of Thibodaux is sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, October 7, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the Harang Auditorium, which is located at 310 North Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.
Things to bring to dispose of:
Acids, Aerosol cans, auto products, antifreeze, batteries, bleach, bowl cleaners, bug spray, cleaning solutions, cooking oil, corrosive cleaners, degreasers, disinfectants, drain cleaner, fertilizer, lighter fluid, moth balls, oil and oil filters, oven cleaner, paint, paint thinners, polishers, turpentine, wood preservatives. House Hazardous Waste is any product labeled Toxic, poison, corrosive, flammable, combustible, or irritant.
You can prepare the materials by keeping the original containers if possible; wrap glass bottles in cloth, newspaper, or packaging material to prevent breakage; place material in a cardboard box then place the item in the truck or bed of a truck; and keep all materials away from passengers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.