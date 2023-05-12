Central Lafourche Bantam Football will be having open registration on May 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Raceland Recreation Football Field.
Any child in the CLHS school district is eligible to play. Parent, child and copy of birth certificate must be present. Child must be 6 years old before April 25. Cheerleading registration will also take place at that time.
Age groups are 6-12 and cost is $80 each time, plus $60 for additional sibling; cheerleading registration fee is $120 each with uniform included.
For more information see Central Lafourche Bantam Football Facebook page.
