CL Bantam Football

Central Lafourche Bantam Football will be having open registration on May 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Raceland Recreation Football Field. 

Any child in the CLHS school district is eligible to play. Parent, child and copy of birth certificate must be present. Child must be 6 years old before April 25. Cheerleading registration will also take place at that time.

Age groups are 6-12 and cost is $80 each time, plus $60 for additional sibling; cheerleading registration fee is $120 each with uniform included.

For more information see Central Lafourche Bantam Football Facebook page.

Tags

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ years experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating our print newspaper, specialized in advertising and sales, managing the office and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments