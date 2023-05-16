Click it or tick it.png

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is joining other local law enforcement agencies to participate in the Click It or Ticket campaign starting from May 22 till June 4, 2023. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are responsible for organizing and financing the campaign.

For the duration of the campaign, additional deputies will patrol the area. They will monitor seat belt and safety seat use, as well as other violations. A checkpoint will be held at a later time, and the date will be announced in due course.

To improve the national seat belt usage rate, Click It or Ticket, a seat belt enforcement campaign, is being implemented. The current rate of Louisiana's seat belt usage is 86.1%, which is below the national rate of 91.6%.

