Weekend Roundup

Downtown Sounds 

Downtown Sounds-3/31

March 30th from 6 to 9 p.m. Join us Thursday night, March 30th to see Flow Tribe and Snapper & the Fishsticks perform. 

 

Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival

Boulette Fest Logo

March 31 to April 1 at Oakridge Park in Golden Meadow. This free festival will include a hot air balloon race, the first of its kind in the area. Cooking competitions, Cajun food favorites, games, and fun for the whole family.

Keep Nicholls Beautiful to Host Audubon Clean Up

Keep Nicholls Beautiful

Keep Nicholls Beautiful is hosting an Audubon Clean Up on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 8 to 11 a.m. and is seeking volunteers to help. 

All volunteers must be 18 years or older and will check in at John L. Guidry Stadium at Nicholls State University to help clean designated zones of Audubon Avenue. 

Check in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. with the clean up beginning at 8:30 and concluding at 11 a.m. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes and bring a refillable water bottle. Volunteers will receive a t-shirt while supplies last.

Town of Lockport having FREE Easter Egg Hunt

Website Images - 800x420

The Town of Lockport will be having an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Lockport Ballpark. This event is free to the public. 

Kettle corn, freeze pops and drinks will be available. There is also an option to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

This event is sponsored by Lockport PD, Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept., Town of Lockport, Lockport Carnival Club, Rotary Club of Lockport, Lafourche Parish Government and Lafourche Fire District #1.

Raceland Tractor Supply Cookoff and Swap/ Craft Show

Tractor Supply Craft Show

The Raceland Tractor Supply Co. will be having their first BBQ Cook-off with swap and craft show on Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. at the Lafourche Central Market Louisiana Cajun Bayou

Visitors Center at 4484 Hwy 1, Raceland.

The event is to benefit the Central Lafourche FFA and Lafourche Parish 4-H.

Entry fee is $25 for BBQ entry fee and/ or craft show. Hamburgers, hotdogs, drink and sweets will be available for purchase through the FFA and 4-H. Blood Drive will be available as well as a petting zoo and bounce house for the kids. 

The Easter bunny will show up at 11 a.m. for pictures. 

FMI contact Nick at 985-790-6842.

