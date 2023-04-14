Below is a list of the scheduled weekend events.
If you would like to be added to our events calendar,
please email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com
Light-Up Lockport Glow run to be held April 15
The 3rd annual Light-Up Lockport 5k glow run will be held on April 15 at 8 p.m. starting at the Lockport Community Center.
To sign up, please visit www.runsignup.com/race/la/lockport/lightuplockport.
________________________________________________________________
Bayou Community Band to host Spring Concert
The Bayou Community Band will be having a Spring Concert on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. in Peltier Auditorium at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.
This event is free and open to the public.
________________________________________________________________
Bayou Junior Women’s Club Garage Sale
The Bayou Junior Women’s Club will be having a 15 family Rummage Sale on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John Episcopal Church, 718 Jackson Street, Thibodaux, LA. This garage sale is a community outreach and will benefit the community.
________________________________________________________________
Boat Tours on Bayou Lafourche
Bayou Lafourche Boat Tours will be held weekly on every Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. The Boat Tours will start at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.