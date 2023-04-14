WR-4/14

Lockport Glow Run

Light-Up Lockport Glow run to be held April 15

The 3rd annual Light-Up Lockport 5k glow run will be held on April 15 at 8 p.m. starting at the Lockport Community Center. 

To sign up, please visit www.runsignup.com/race/la/lockport/lightuplockport.

Bayou Community Band

Bayou Community Band to host Spring Concert

The Bayou Community Band will be having a Spring Concert on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. in Peltier Auditorium at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

This event is free and open to the public.

Garage SAle

Bayou Junior Women’s Club Garage Sale

 

The Bayou Junior Women’s Club will be having a 15 family Rummage Sale on Saturday, April 15 from 8  a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John Episcopal Church, 718 Jackson Street, Thibodaux, LA. This garage sale is a community outreach and will benefit the community.

Boat Tours

Boat Tours on Bayou Lafourche

 

Bayou Lafourche Boat Tours will be held weekly on every Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. The Boat Tours will start at the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center in Thibodaux.

