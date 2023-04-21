Below is a list of the scheduled weekend events.
Bayou Lafourche Cleanup to take place Saturday
Louisiana's Cajun Bayou has teamed up with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District, and Friends of Bayou Lafourche for the 2023 Bayou Lafourche Clean Up. Volunteer opportunities will be available up and down the bayou to help remove trash off roads, out of ditches, and out of the bayou. Stay up to date by following the event Facebook page.
Following the clean up, will be a thank you get together at the La Fete Du Monde event in Raceland.
La Fete du Monde Festival to be held this weekend
This three day festival will take place on April 21, 22 and 23, is known as the swamp pop extravaganza of Louisiana's Cajun Bayou. Located at the pavilion and green space behind Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Visitor Center in Raceland, corner of Hwy 90 and La. 1, it features live music, dancing, delicious Cajun food, games and carnival rides for all ages!
Community Cleanup in Downtown Thibodaux
Join Thibodaux Main Street as they team up to clean Downtown Thibodaux! Volunteers will be picking up litter, pulling weeds, and sprucing up downtown in time for a lineup of spring events. Supplies such as trash bags, grabbers, gloves, and brooms will be provided, but you are free to bring any tools or supplies you think may help in your cleanup efforts. Bottled water and restroom access available for the duration of the event. Each individual volunteer must register. The registration form can be found at: https://form.jotform.com/222356563624053?fbclid=IwAR17Y8wKUsR4jv8s5AAW_hkMvD56sYCpwpwHuIFHRf-sTX2vEbRuNxwVPg4
