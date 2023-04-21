Weekly Roundup-4/21-23

Below is a list of the scheduled weekend events.

If you would like to be added to our events calendar,

please email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com

 

Bayou Lafourche Cleanup

Bayou Lafourche Cleanup to take place Saturday

 

Louisiana's Cajun Bayou has teamed up with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District, and Friends of Bayou Lafourche for the 2023 Bayou Lafourche Clean Up. Volunteer opportunities will be available up and down the bayou to help remove trash off roads, out of ditches, and out of the bayou. Stay up to date by following the event Facebook page. 

Following the clean up, will be a thank you get together at the La Fete Du Monde event in Raceland.

 _______________________________________________________________

La Fete Du Monde

La Fete du Monde Festival to be held this weekend

 

This three day festival will take place on April 21, 22 and 23, is known as the swamp pop extravaganza of Louisiana's Cajun Bayou. Located at the pavilion and green space behind Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Visitor Center in Raceland, corner of Hwy 90 and La. 1, it features live music, dancing, delicious Cajun food, games and carnival rides for all ages!

Check out the lineup above.

_______________________________________________________________ 

  

Community Cleanup in Downtown Thibodaux

 

Join Thibodaux Main Street as they team up to clean Downtown Thibodaux! Volunteers will be picking up litter, pulling weeds, and sprucing up downtown in time for a lineup of spring events. Supplies such as trash bags, grabbers, gloves, and brooms will be provided, but you are free to bring any tools or supplies you think may help in your cleanup efforts. Bottled water and restroom access available for the duration of the event. Each individual volunteer must register. The registration form can be found at: https://form.jotform.com/222356563624053?fbclid=IwAR17Y8wKUsR4jv8s5AAW_hkMvD56sYCpwpwHuIFHRf-sTX2vEbRuNxwVPg4

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating a newspaper and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments