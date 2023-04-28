Below is a list of the scheduled weekend events.
____________________________________________________
Child Safety Seat Checkpoint at Bayou Children’s Museum
Bayou Country Children’s Museum, along with Buckle Up Louisiana, will be hosting a child safety seat check and installation event in Thibodaux on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is located at 211 Rue Bethancourt in Thibodaux.
The team can teach you how to: select proper child restraint; ensure that your child is placed into the restraint properly; and ensure that the restraint is correctly installed in your vehicle.
Join nationally certified technicians as they work to reduce serious injuries and fatalities in children by making sure your child’s safety seats are installed properly.
____________________________________________________
Rising Up Craft Show to be held this Saturday
The Rising Up Craft Show hosted by Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 8898, St. Pius X-327 and Ladies of the Rosary Ladies Auxiliary, will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 12911 East Main Street, Larose.
Contact Ansena Cheramie at 985-238-4397.
Come out and please support our local vendors.
____________________________________________________
Trojan Athletic Association to have Crawfish Cookoff
The 5th Annual Trojan Athletic Association is having a Crawfish Cookoff on Saturday, April 29 at the Lafourche Central Market Pavillion.
Public entrance starts at 3 p.m. with crawfish sampling ending at 7 p.m.
Cully Cressionie and Freddie Rodrigue Band will play from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Shorts in December playing from 7 to 11 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person and $10 for ages 6-12.
All proceeds to benefit the Trojan Atheletic Association.
____________________________________________________
GM Blessing of the Fleet to be held on April 29
The 107th annual Blessing of the Fleet will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Our Lady of the Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow in conjunction with the KC Council 9000 Shrimp Boill and Cracklin Cookoff.
Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with kids activities, crackling cookoff, boiled shrimp plate lunches and live entertainment. Also available will be jambalaya, soft drinks and free hotdogs, water and tea.
The Blessing of the Fleet and Boat Parade will start at 3 p.m. following with the Fisherman’s Mass at approximately 5 p.m.
Shrimp Boil Platter tickets and t-shirt presale are available by calling the Church Rectory at 985-475-5428 or Marc at 985-278-5100.
____________________________________________________
Local Boy Scout hosting 5 point inspection and car wash at Golden Motors
Luke Jansen is an accomplished Boy Scout with Troop 325 — a young man who has aspirations of soon becoming an Eagle Scout. Jansen has organized a 5 point safety inspection, free car wash and child safety seat inspection event Saturday at Golden Motors from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. At the event, locals will be able to get their vehicle checked, washed and then also any and all car seats inspected by LPSO. The event Saturday is 100% free to the community and all are welcome to attend.
____________________________________________________
Lockport KC sponsoring fundraising dinner on Sunday
K.C. Council 3054 of Lockport will sponsor a fundraising dinner on Sunday, April 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.(or until the last meal is sold) at the Home Association Building (K.C. Home), 719 Seventh Street, Lockport, Louisiana.
The meal will consist of hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, coleslaw, and bread. The cost of the meal is $12. Drinks and desserts will be available at an additional cost.
Dine-in or take-out meals will be available.
____________________________________________________
Laurel Valley Spring Festival to be held on Sunday
Take in the Spring Weather and enjoy a variety of arts and crafts vendors, cajun music and locally made cajun delicacies! The event will take place at Laurel Valley Plantation, 595 Highway 308 in Thibodaux on Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
