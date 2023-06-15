Below is a list of events that are happening in our area this weekend.
_____________________________________________________________
Grand Isle Speckled Trout Rodeo
June 16 and 17
Grand Isle Speckled Trout Rodeo is back and will be held on June 16th and 17th at Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle, LA.
Eligible fish is speckled trout, redfish and rat redfish, drum, white trout, flounder, sheephead, cobia, mangrove snapper and red snapper; junior division is speckled trout, redfish and hardhead catfish.
Weigh Station will be Friday and Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday’s events will be dinner at 6 p.m. with corn hole beginning at 7 p.m. and bingo, and DJ. Saturday’s events are awards at 6 p.m. and with music by Chase Tyler Band starting at 8 p.m.
If you are looking for a place to stay contact Bridge Side Marina at 985-787-2419 Or Coastal Realty Group at 985-787-3200.
_____________________________________________________________
Thibodaux on Tap: Craft Beer Festival
June 17
There is an exciting new festival coming this summer to Thibodaux!
Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is bringing craft beer lovers together on Saturday, June 17th for the grand debut of their inaugural event - Thibodaux On Tap!
This celebration will be held in Downtown Thibodaux at West 2nd and St. Philip Streets in and promises to provide a memorable experience with its unique selection of beers.
“We want this to be a fun, comfortable event for people to enjoy,” said Downtown Thibodaux Executive Director Danielle Stein. “We are very excited about it!”
Experience the tastes, sounds and smells of Louisiana craft beer as you sample 2oz tastings from local distillers. Enjoy unique cuisine served up by food vendors while jamming to sensational live music! All this takes place at our event beginning 5:00 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Thibodaux Main Street Inc. will offer four types of tickets for purchase: general admission, VIP, designated driver, and designated driver VIP. Make sure to act quickly– tickets will be limited!
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for Thibodaux on Tap will be available soon.
For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc’s Facebook or call (985) 413-9886.
_____________________________________________________________
FREE Kids Fishing Tournament
June 17
Lafourche Concert and Events Club is hosting a FREE Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oakridge Park in Golden Meadow.
There will also be food, drinks, live music, prizes and more.
For more information follow Lafourche Concert and Events Club on Facebook.
