Men’s Prayer Meeting

June 3

 

A men’s prayer meeting will take place on June 3 at 8:30 a.m. at Jack’s Exxon in Cut Off, 14807 West Main.

All men are invited to attend.

Cajun Heritage Festival

June 2 to 4

46th CHF

The 46th annual Cajun Heritage Festival will be held this weekend from June 2-4 at the Larose Civic Center on 307 East 5th Street.  Enjoy a show and live auction straight out of a hunter’s dream!

The Cajun Heritage Festival showcases a decoy show and live auction, plus carving demos, duck calling contests, Cajun food, vendors and raffles.

The festival celebrates the Cajun heritage of Lafourche Parish and is free and open to the public.

The schedule of events for the weekend is as follows:

Friday, June 2, 2023

3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: Registration and table set-up 

6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m: Wine and Cheese Dedication Social 

Saturday, June 3, 2023

8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m: Registration

9:00 a.m: Doors open to public 

10:30 a.m: Judging begins 

3:00 p.m: Duck calling contest 

6:00 p.m: Doors close

Sunday, June 4, 2023

9:00 a.m: Doors open 

9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m: Duck head whittling contest

11:00 a.m: Awards presentation 

1:00 p.m: Decoy auction begins 

4:00 p.m: Carvers may pick-up pieces

For more information about the upcoming Cajun Heritage Festival, please visit their official Facebook or Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s website.

  

Gheens Bon Mange Festival

June 2 to 4

Gheens Bon Mange

Held annually on the first full weekend in June, the Gheens Bon Mange' Festival features fresh cooked food made with ingredients mostly harvested from the community, with recipes handed down through the generations.

Foods include, gumbo, jambalaya, fried fish, shrimp, griads, white beans, fresh cracklins, and all your festival favorites.

The festival takes place inside the air conditioned Vacherie-Gheens Community Center and also includes live music and a live auction.

See above Schedule of events for the weekend.

  

Youth and Teen Empowerment Experience

June 3

THS Teen Empowerment

Thibodaux High School Key Club is sponsoring Corey Harris’ Youth Empowerment Experience on June 3 at 2 p.m. at THS Auditorium. Guest speakers will be Shavon “Sugar” Coleman, local coaches, students and more. 

This event is open to all children in Lafourche Parish and is free to attend.  For more information contact Alex Bolton at asbolton@mylpsd.com

