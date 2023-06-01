Men’s Prayer Meeting
June 3
A men’s prayer meeting will take place on June 3 at 8:30 a.m. at Jack’s Exxon in Cut Off, 14807 West Main.
All men are invited to attend.
___________________________________________________________
Cajun Heritage Festival
June 2 to 4
The 46th annual Cajun Heritage Festival will be held this weekend from June 2-4 at the Larose Civic Center on 307 East 5th Street. Enjoy a show and live auction straight out of a hunter’s dream!
The Cajun Heritage Festival showcases a decoy show and live auction, plus carving demos, duck calling contests, Cajun food, vendors and raffles.
The festival celebrates the Cajun heritage of Lafourche Parish and is free and open to the public.
The schedule of events for the weekend is as follows:
Friday, June 2, 2023
3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: Registration and table set-up
6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m: Wine and Cheese Dedication Social
Saturday, June 3, 2023
8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m: Registration
9:00 a.m: Doors open to public
10:30 a.m: Judging begins
3:00 p.m: Duck calling contest
6:00 p.m: Doors close
Sunday, June 4, 2023
9:00 a.m: Doors open
9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m: Duck head whittling contest
11:00 a.m: Awards presentation
1:00 p.m: Decoy auction begins
4:00 p.m: Carvers may pick-up pieces
For more information about the upcoming Cajun Heritage Festival, please visit their official Facebook or Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s website.
___________________________________________________________
Gheens Bon Mange Festival
June 2 to 4
Held annually on the first full weekend in June, the Gheens Bon Mange' Festival features fresh cooked food made with ingredients mostly harvested from the community, with recipes handed down through the generations.
Foods include, gumbo, jambalaya, fried fish, shrimp, griads, white beans, fresh cracklins, and all your festival favorites.
The festival takes place inside the air conditioned Vacherie-Gheens Community Center and also includes live music and a live auction.
See above Schedule of events for the weekend.
___________________________________________________________
Youth and Teen Empowerment Experience
June 3
Thibodaux High School Key Club is sponsoring Corey Harris’ Youth Empowerment Experience on June 3 at 2 p.m. at THS Auditorium. Guest speakers will be Shavon “Sugar” Coleman, local coaches, students and more.
This event is open to all children in Lafourche Parish and is free to attend. For more information contact Alex Bolton at asbolton@mylpsd.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.