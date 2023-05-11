Weekend Events-5/12

Below is a list of the scheduled weekend events.

If you have an event that you would like to add to our events calendar,

please email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com

 

_______________________________________________ 

 

 

 

Jeff Shaw Stand- Up Comedy Show-

Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13

Jeff Shaw

Jeff is also an accomplished stand-up comedian whose first Dry Bar Comedy special Manly Girly Man has garnered over 10 million views on Facebook and is currently streaming on Peacock and Comedy Dynamics. Jeff's second Dry Bar Comedy special was released in September of 2022 to rave reviews.

The Comedy Show will take place at Fremin’s Restaurant, 402 West Third Street in Thibodaux on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com

For dinner reservations call 985-449-0333.

 

 

_______________________________________________ 

  

Mother’s Day in the Park

Saturday, May 13

GM Park Mother's Day

The Lafourche Concert and Events Club is hosting Mother’s Day in the Park on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Golden Meadow Oakridge Park.

Plate lunches will be served starting at 11 a.m. and includes shrimp fettuccine, salad and bread for $10. 

Live music will be playing. Crafts booths will be available for shopping and food and drinks will be served all day.

_______________________________________________ 

  

Mud Bug Boil Off

Saturday, May 13

Mud Bug Boil Off

Come join us for a family fun event in the Historic Downtown Thibodaux area this Saturday, May 13 from 12 to 11 p.m. ! This crawfish cook-off is sure to please, with great food, live music, live auction, and fun for all ages. 

 _______________________________________________

 

Gheens Bon Mange' Children's Pageant

Saturday, May 13

Gheens Bon Mange

 

2023 Gheens Bon Mange’ Childrens Pageant will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Gheens Community Center, 1783 Hwy. 654 Gheens. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and general admission is $5.

Entry fee is $60 and includes photogenic and side awards. Digital image must be turned in by 11 a.m. day of pageant.

For more information visit the Gheens Bon Mange’s Facebook page or contact Hollie Lapeyrouse at 985-856-4615 or Ashleigh Robichaux at 985-688-7650; or email gheensbmfpageantdirector@yahoo.com.

Tags

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ years experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating our print newspaper, specialized in advertising and sales, managing the office and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments