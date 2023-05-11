Below is a list of the scheduled weekend events.
If you have an event that you would like to add to our events calendar,
please email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com
_______________________________________________
Jeff Shaw Stand- Up Comedy Show-
Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13
Jeff is also an accomplished stand-up comedian whose first Dry Bar Comedy special Manly Girly Man has garnered over 10 million views on Facebook and is currently streaming on Peacock and Comedy Dynamics. Jeff's second Dry Bar Comedy special was released in September of 2022 to rave reviews.
The Comedy Show will take place at Fremin’s Restaurant, 402 West Third Street in Thibodaux on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
For dinner reservations call 985-449-0333.
_______________________________________________
Mother’s Day in the Park
Saturday, May 13
The Lafourche Concert and Events Club is hosting Mother’s Day in the Park on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Golden Meadow Oakridge Park.
Plate lunches will be served starting at 11 a.m. and includes shrimp fettuccine, salad and bread for $10.
Live music will be playing. Crafts booths will be available for shopping and food and drinks will be served all day.
_______________________________________________
Mud Bug Boil Off
Saturday, May 13
Come join us for a family fun event in the Historic Downtown Thibodaux area this Saturday, May 13 from 12 to 11 p.m. ! This crawfish cook-off is sure to please, with great food, live music, live auction, and fun for all ages.
_______________________________________________
Gheens Bon Mange' Children's Pageant
Saturday, May 13
2023 Gheens Bon Mange’ Childrens Pageant will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Gheens Community Center, 1783 Hwy. 654 Gheens. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and general admission is $5.
Entry fee is $60 and includes photogenic and side awards. Digital image must be turned in by 11 a.m. day of pageant.
For more information visit the Gheens Bon Mange’s Facebook page or contact Hollie Lapeyrouse at 985-856-4615 or Ashleigh Robichaux at 985-688-7650; or email gheensbmfpageantdirector@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.