Shrimp Boil Plate Lunch to benefit the Boat Museum in Lockport

May 19

 

Lockport Boat Museum

 

The Friends for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building in Lockport will be having a boiled shrimp plate lunch on Friday, May 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 202 Main Street, Lockport.

The event is to help raise funds to bring the Boat Museum back, after it was demolished for Hurricane Ida. 

Cost is $14 per plate and includes 1 lb. of boiled shrimp, corn, potatoes and dip all catered by J.D. Onsight Boiling. 

To order a lunch, contact Vickie Eserman at 985-856-3278.

 

CLHS Alumni tournament

May 19-20

 

CLHS Alumni

 

Central Lafourche High School Alumni’s annual Softball Tournament is back! The event will take place on May 19 and 20 featuring homerun derby, cornhole, dj, food/ drinks, and a men’s and women’s bracket. 

Cost is $250 per team. Deadling to register is May 15. Captain’s meeting will be held on May 17 at 6 p.m. at CLHS Field house. 

FMI email Lanc Crochet at lmcrochet@mylpsd.com.

Vic’s Vendor Festival

May 20

 

Vic's Vendor

Vic’s Touchdown Grill, 4757 Highway 1 in Raceland will be hosting the first Vic’s Vendor Festival on Saturday, May 20 from 11am to 4pm. Join in for a great day of locally created and hand crafted items. 

The event will feature clothing, jewelry, crafts, artwork, fishing gear, petting zoo, beer, and food.

 

2023 Louisiana Blackberry Festival

May 20

 

Blackberry Festival

 

The Louisiana Blackberry Festival will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 10 am to 5 pm, and will offer blackberry themed food, drinks, products, and more! The event is free and open to the public, with food, drink, and activity tickets available for purchase. Come support the Houma Heights Cultural District, under the twin span bridges near the MacDonell Children’s Home!

The Louisiana Blackberry Festival was partially funded with a sponsorship from the Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

WingFest Cook Off

May 20

Wing Fest

The 3rd annual Wingfest Wing Cookoff will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Canal Bar, 1109 Dunn Street, Houma. 

There will be 30 teams competiting, live music by Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous followed by The Runtz, and a live and silent auction.

$10 entry fee, kids 10 and under get in free. 

This event is to benefit families with a child in the NICU.

