WR-5/5

Below is a list of the scheduled weekend events.

If you would like to be added to our events calendar,

please email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com

 

 

CoCo's

Coco’s Mexican Grill to host Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Var-I-ety Pak at Coco’s Mexican Grill Cinco De Mayo Fiesta on May 5  from 5 to 10 p.m. Coco’s is located at 4884 LA 1, Raceland.

______________________________________________________________ 

 

Russ Cheramie

Russ Cheramie to play at LaCasa in Cut Off for Cinco de Mayo

  

Russ Cheramie will be playing at La Casa Mexican Restaurant in Cut Off on Friday, May 5 at  8 p.m. La Casa is located at 14420 West Main Street, Cut Off, LA 70345

 

______________________________________________________________ 

Fireman's Fair events

Thibodaux 2023 Firemen’s Fair Set to Open May 4

 

The long-anticipated Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair will be held this year from May 4th thru 7th in Thibodaux at the event’s longstanding fairgrounds home, located on 1101 Tiger Drive. 

Fair organizers have secured Chris Jansen as this year’s headlining act, a multi-platinum songwriter and country artist whose song “Buy Me a Boat” has since gone triple platinum. Outside of Jansen, the fair will feature a musically diverse group of performing artists ranging from rock, jazz, zydeco, country, and swamp pop. Other musical artists performing at the fair will include Andrea Rhodes, Bunk Johnson Brazz Band, Voodoo Bayou, Left On Red, Dead End, alternative rock band Everclear, Snapper and the Fishsticks, and more. 

No fair would be complete without rides and games – and the Firemen’s Fair this year will include a number of both. Rides this year will feature a ferris wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl, bumper cars, thrill rides for older riders, and a selection of children’s rides for younger fairgoers. Carnival games will also be available. Pay-One-Price ride tickets will be available for unlimited use during certain operating hours on each fair day other than Sunday at the cost of $25, valid only on the day it is purchased. This year “Mega Pass” ride tickets will also be available at a cost of $75, which can be used for all hours the fair is open, including Sunday. 

_________________________________________________________ 

 

 

Bayou Lemonade Day

Bayou Lemonade Day to be held on Saturday

Local community partners are teaming up to host Lemonade Day in the Bayou Region on Saturday, May 6.

Lemonade Day is a free educational statewide initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business. Having a lemonade stand teaches financial responsibility while also shaping our future business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.

For a list of locations check out www.synergybank.com/lemonade.

______________________________________________________________ 

SL Baseball Fundraiser

SL Youth Baseball 7u team to host a fundraiser at Cheramie Farms

The SL Youth 7U All-Star baseball team will be having a fundraiser on May 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Cheramie Farms. The event will have a petting zoo, plate lunches and sweet sale. 

Cheramie Farms is located at 14644 West Main Street, Cut Off.

 ______________________________________________________________

CLHS Senior Procession

Central Lafourche High School Senior Procession

The CLHS Class of 2023 will be having their Senior Procession on Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Lineup starts at 5:30 p.m. at Victory Life Church. 

Any senior participating must have parent/ guardian driving. Golf carts are allowed. 

Gazette Head of Operations

Brandi Leblanc has been at The Lafourche Gazette since high school. With 15+ experience, Brandi knows the ins and outs of creating a newspaper and makes sure the company goals are met. She resides in Lockport with her husband and two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments