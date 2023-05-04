Below is a list of the scheduled weekend events.
If you would like to be added to our events calendar,
please email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com
Coco’s Mexican Grill to host Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Var-I-ety Pak at Coco’s Mexican Grill Cinco De Mayo Fiesta on May 5 from 5 to 10 p.m. Coco’s is located at 4884 LA 1, Raceland.
______________________________________________________________
Russ Cheramie to play at LaCasa in Cut Off for Cinco de Mayo
Russ Cheramie will be playing at La Casa Mexican Restaurant in Cut Off on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. La Casa is located at 14420 West Main Street, Cut Off, LA 70345
______________________________________________________________
Thibodaux 2023 Firemen’s Fair Set to Open May 4
The long-anticipated Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair will be held this year from May 4th thru 7th in Thibodaux at the event’s longstanding fairgrounds home, located on 1101 Tiger Drive.
Fair organizers have secured Chris Jansen as this year’s headlining act, a multi-platinum songwriter and country artist whose song “Buy Me a Boat” has since gone triple platinum. Outside of Jansen, the fair will feature a musically diverse group of performing artists ranging from rock, jazz, zydeco, country, and swamp pop. Other musical artists performing at the fair will include Andrea Rhodes, Bunk Johnson Brazz Band, Voodoo Bayou, Left On Red, Dead End, alternative rock band Everclear, Snapper and the Fishsticks, and more.
No fair would be complete without rides and games – and the Firemen’s Fair this year will include a number of both. Rides this year will feature a ferris wheel, Tilt-A-Whirl, bumper cars, thrill rides for older riders, and a selection of children’s rides for younger fairgoers. Carnival games will also be available. Pay-One-Price ride tickets will be available for unlimited use during certain operating hours on each fair day other than Sunday at the cost of $25, valid only on the day it is purchased. This year “Mega Pass” ride tickets will also be available at a cost of $75, which can be used for all hours the fair is open, including Sunday.
_________________________________________________________
Bayou Lemonade Day to be held on Saturday
Local community partners are teaming up to host Lemonade Day in the Bayou Region on Saturday, May 6.
Lemonade Day is a free educational statewide initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business. Having a lemonade stand teaches financial responsibility while also shaping our future business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.
For a list of locations check out www.synergybank.com/lemonade.
______________________________________________________________
SL Youth Baseball 7u team to host a fundraiser at Cheramie Farms
The SL Youth 7U All-Star baseball team will be having a fundraiser on May 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Cheramie Farms. The event will have a petting zoo, plate lunches and sweet sale.
Cheramie Farms is located at 14644 West Main Street, Cut Off.
______________________________________________________________
Central Lafourche High School Senior Procession
The CLHS Class of 2023 will be having their Senior Procession on Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Lineup starts at 5:30 p.m. at Victory Life Church.
Any senior participating must have parent/ guardian driving. Golf carts are allowed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.