Castin Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo
Nicholls State University Cheer Team is hosting the Castin’ Colonels Cheer Fishing Rodeo that will take place on Friday, May 26th from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 27th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 288 Flotation Canal Road in Fourchon.
The event is open to the public, and tickets are available for $45 each. The ticket includes the rodeo fee, a t-shirt and a chance to win prizes. Tickets are available at Nicholls Athletics Department, from any Nicholls Cheerleader and at Moran's Marina in Fourchon.
South Louisiana Veterans Outreach Freedom Fest
May 27
The SLVO will be sponsoring its second annual Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Cookoff at Fletcher Technical Community College on May 27 in Schriever from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The event will feature live music, crawfish cooking competition, games, bounce houses, craft beer tasting, and more. The former Beer Fest event has combined with the SLVO’s Freedom Fest event, creating an even bigger festival, offering a large local and craft beer selection to choose from.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-fest-tickets-568722102117
Town of Grand Isle 7-Mile Garage Sale
May 27
Join us for the Grand Isle Island-wide Garage Sale this Saturday, May 27 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Craft Booths will be located at the Grand Isle Port Commission – 2757 Hwy. 1. Each garage sale registered will be included on the official sale map distributed the day of the sale. Restore Grand Isle will also have plants for sale, including: Oak Trees, Bottle Brush, Azaleas, Ferns and more!
Signage will be placed at the street intersections at LA 1 for each registered sale.
Please pick up a map at the Grand Isle Port Commission on the morning of the sale.
Benefit fundraiser for victim of recent fatal accident
May 27
The family and friends of the victims in the May 19 fatal accident are having a plate lunch benefit on Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. until at Gator’s in Larose.
There will be a $10 plate lunch of shrimp and sausage jambalaya, potato salad, bread and dessert. There will also be a half and half raffle, music and auction.
A Go Fund Me account was started, and funds were raised to cover the funeral expenses for Destiny Borne. More funds are needed for Alexandra Hebert, another victim that succumbed to her injuries from the accident.
Please consider donating to help this family with funeral and medical expenses for two of the victims.
Thibodaux Vikings Bantam Football Registration
May 27 and 28
The Thibodaux Viking Bantam Football League is conducting registration on May 27 and May 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the storage unit behind Big Lots on Canal Blvd., Thibodaux.
Cheer registration is also open on those dates. Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate.
Lockport KC sponsoring fundraising dinner
KC Council 3054 of Lockport will sponsor a fundraising dinner on Sunday, May 28, at the Home Association Building (KC Home), 719 Seventh Street, Lockport, LA, from 11:00 A. M. to 1:00 P. M. or until the last meal is served.
The meal will consist of baked chicken, rice dressing, green beans, coleslaw, and bread. The cost of the meal is $12. Drinks and desserts will be available at an additional cost.
Dine-in and take out meals will be available.
Veteran’s Memorial Wall dedicating Building
The Veteran’s Memorial Wall will be dedicating their Veteran’s Memorial Building in memory of Linton J. Doucet on May 29 at 3 p.m.
Playing of the TAPS will follow at 5 p.m.
The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.
COYC to have Dinner on the Deck Pool Grand Re-Opening
Cut Off Youth Center will be having a Pool Grand Re-Opening with a Dinner on the Deck on Tuesday, May 30 to celebrate the reopening and continuous improvements of the COYC pool.
Gates will open at 5:30 with dinner beginning at 6 and music from 6:30 to 7:30. The food is being provided by Armbar and Grill and music is being provided by Jerry Martin and Zac Cheramie.
Admission is $25 per person. Contact the Cut Off Youth Center for reservations at 985-805-2810. This is a non-swimming event.
