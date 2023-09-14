Below are a list of events that are happening this weekend in our community. If you have an event that you would like to advertise, please email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com
_______________________________________________________________
Trojan Athletic Association Jambalaya Cookoff
The 8th Annual Jambalaya Cookoff, hosted by the Trojan Athletic Association (TAA) will be held on September 15th at the CLHS Field House Yard
The cook-off kicks off at 12 p.m., and the food must be ready by 5:15 p.m., just before the CLHS and SLHS Homecoming game, offering a day of friendly rivalry and community support.
Teams are invited to register for a $50 entry fee. Secure your spot by contacting Heather at 985-860-4729 or trojanathleticassociation18@gmail.com.
A panel of judges will decide the winner at 5:30 p.m. and announce the winner at half time during the game.
The winning jambalaya will be donated and sold at the game. All proceeds will benefit the Trojan Athletic Association.
_______________________________________________________________
Louisiana FCU Announces Community Shred Day
Louisiana FCU is partnering with Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. and the City of Thibodaux by helping the local community kick start their end of summer clean-out with free unlimited shredding. Shred Day will be on September 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and will be hosted at Thibodaux City Hall, 310 W 2nd St, Thibodaux, LA 70301.
Members of the community are encouraged to come out and shred items including bank statements, medical records, pay stubs, old tax returns, insurance records, credit card statement, and even old driver’s licenses or passports.
_______________________________________________________________
6th annual Petite Bijoux Children’s Pageant
The 6th annual Petite Bijoux Children’s Pageant will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 11 a.m. at Gheen’s Mange’ Community Center.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. General admission is $5.
Pageant is $50, includes photogenic and side awards with attire being Sunday’s best.
For more information please email petitebijoux@yahoo.com or contact Hollie at 985-856-4615.
_______________________________________________________________
St. Mary’s Nativity School Gala
St. Mary’s Nativity School is having a Gala on September 15 at 6 p.m. in the St. Hilary Multipurpose room. There will be a silent auction, live music from No Posers and food provided by Spahr’s Seafood.
_______________________________________________________________
Big Mike’s BBQ Oktoberfest Weekend Kick-off
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse in Thibodaux will be hosting an Oktoberfest Kick-off on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17.
This event is free and open to the public. Come out and enjoy cold Oktoberfest brews, Oktoberfest eats and live music. Live music schedule below:
Saturday: Sam Forshey Blues from 2 to 4 p.m.; Zac Cheramie from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sunday: Kennedy Kuntz trio from 2 to 4 p.m.; Joey Houck Blues from 6 to 8 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.