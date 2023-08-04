Below is a list of events that are happening in our viewing area this weekend. If you have an upcoming event that you would like to announce, email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com
BCCM Touch a Truck Experience
Saturday, August 5
Join the Bayou Country Children's Museum this Saturday, August 5th, for an exciting "Touch a Truck" Experience! From 9am to 1pm, immerse yourself in the world of big industry trucks and equipment, accompanied by captivating hands-on STEM projects.
For those with sensory sensitivity, the BCCM is offering a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience.
Don't miss out on this incredible event presented by Acadia Plantation and in partnership with Bayou Stem. Advanced ticket prices are $10 for members and $12 for non-members; tickets will also be available at the door for $15.
White Oak Boutique’s Grand Opening
Saturday, August 5
A local boutique is set to re-open its doors after Ida’s wrath destroyed its previous location.
White Oak Boutique is going to host a grand opening of its new location on Saturday at noon — a welcome back celebration for the boutique, but also a celebration of the business’s customers who are excited to have the local business back in operation.
Boutique owner Macy Cheramie Rodrigue said she cannot wait for the grand opening and is so eager to be back.
White Oak Boutique’s new location is located at 13390 West Main Street in Larose. The celebration will run from noon-6 p.m.
Dufrene Building Rodeo
August 4-5
The 8th Annual Dufrene Building Materials Fishing Rodeo will roll at Bridgeside Marina on Grand Isle from August 4-5 — an annual event which provides fishing, food, music, corn hole and more to the people in our area.
The rodeo begins August 4 with fishing getting underway across a full range of categories. The event has inshore and offshore divisions, as well as a children’s division for anglers 12 and younger.
On Friday night, there will also be a Cornhole Tournament, and music, food and other fun will be had throughout the entire weekend.
On Saturday, there will be Minnow Races, a Live Auction and more music, food and fun, as well as the awards for the fishing winners. Throughout the weekend, there will be a silent auction for locals to bid on some amazing items that the staff have gathered throughout the past year.
Maddry Grace Fishing Rodeo
August 4 and 5
Register today to fish for the 1 in 4 at the 6th annual Maddry Grace Fishing Rodeo on August 4th and 5th at Moran's Marina in Fourchon.
The Maddry Grace Fishing Rodeo is a fundraiser to honor the memory of Maddry Grace Trahan (daughter of Jay & Amy Trahan) and help fund families who experience miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss in Lafourche Parish.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
CLHS Trojan Lancer Band Show Off
Saturday, August 5
The CLHS Trojan Lancer Band will be conducting a public showoff this Saturday, August 5 at 5 p.m. at CLHS stadium. Go and check out the results of the hard work that the 2023 Trojan Lancer band have put in during band camp and get a sneak peek at our 2023 Marching show - Bizarre Bazaar!
Admission is free, but donations are welcomed.
Cut Off Youth Center Hurricane Pageant
Saturday, August 5
Please Join as the COYC honors the Hurricane Queens and the crowning of our New Royalty on Saturday, August 5 with pageant started at 6 p.m. Please arrive at 5:15 p.m.
They will be having a fairy wing competition for our visiting queens prior to pageant. We ask you to decorate fairy wings respresenting your respective Title. Prizes will be awarded, so show off your imagination and awesome talent!
Photo ops will be available from 5:15 -5:50 p.m. We ask that the visiting queens be seated by 5:55 p.m. as pageant will start promptly at 6 p.m.
