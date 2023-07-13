Below is a list of this weekend's events that are happening in our area.
Cut Off Fishing Club hosting 19th annual fishing rodeo
The Cut Off Fishing Club will host their 19th Annual Fishing Rodeo on Thursday, July 13, Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15th at Bridge Side Marina in Grand Isle, LA.
This event is open to the public with an Entrance Fee of $30/ Adult and $15/Kids
Adult fishing Categories: Bull Red (27” and over), Rat Red (under 27”), Speckled Trout, Flounder, Mangrove Snapper, Red Snapper, Grouper, Cobia (Lemon Fish), Spanish Mackerel, Bull Drum (27” and over), & Rat Drum; and separately the Rat Red w/most spots.
Kid’s fishing Division (12 & under): Hardhead Catfish, Bronze Croaker, Pin Fish, Rat Red and Speckled Trout.
There will be fishing prizes, door prizes, half-and-half drawings, auctions, kids crab races, food, live music entertainment, and more.
For more information contact Roy Dobois at 985-693-7184 (Home) or 985-258-5110 (Cell) or Lon Griffin at 985-278-2706 (cell); Tickets are also available at: Roland’s Tin Shed in Cut Off, Glenn’s Barber in Cut Off (at Jack’s Exxon) and Bridge Side Convenience Store & Marina in Grand Isle, LA.
Cheramie Farms Summer Petting Zoo Day
July 15
Cheramie Farms, LLC will have a Summer Petting Zoo day on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the farm, 14644 West Main, Cut Off.
Cost is $10/ per person, 2 and under are free. Admission is good for all day. Come and go.
Food and snow balls will also be available.
Trojan Lancer Band Plate Lunch fundraiser
The Trojan Lancer Band Booster Club will be having a plate lunch on July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CLHS Stadium on the visitor’s side. The cost is $12 per plate and includes fried catfish, French fries, cole slaw, pisolette and dessert.
Tickets can be purchased through any band member or messaging the Lancer Band on Facebook.
Island Strong Music Fest
July 13-15
The second annual Island Strong Music Fest will be held on July 13-15, 2023 in Grand Isle.
The three-day festival will feature live music, food, craft booths, and vendors supporting the community's recovery after Hurricane Ida.
The Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion, located at 4500 LA Highway 1, will host the celebration. All proceeds will enhance Grand Isle's rejuvenation.
Music lineup:
Thursday, July 13: Gates open at 4:00 p.m.
8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Jr. Lacrosse
Friday, July 14: (Gates open at noon)
2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Kendall Shaffer Band
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition
8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Todd O’Neill & Cat Daddy
Saturday, July 15: (Gates open at 11:00 a.m.)
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Aaron Foret Band
2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Dustin Guedry
5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Shorts in December
8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Chase Tyler Band
