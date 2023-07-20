Lots of things going on this weekend. If you have an event that you would like to advertise with us, please email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com. It's free to advertise your community event!
______________________________________________________
Shrek: The Musical coming to Thibodaux
The Thibodaux Playhouse is proud to present "Shrek: The Musical" live at the NSU Peltier Auditorium on July 21, 22, and 23. Each of these showings will start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are now available!
Purchase your tickets online at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or give us a call at our box office where our friendly staff is ready to arrange it on (985) 446 – 1896.
______________________________________________________
Tarpon Cheer Booster Club’s Hooks and Leaders Fishing Rodeo
July 21 and 22
The Tarpon Cheer Booster Club will be sponsoring their Hooks and Leaders fishing rodeo at Fourchon Pavilion in Port Fourchon on July 21 and 22.
Cornhole tournament begins Friday at 6 p.m.; DJ from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Bingo and Mimos begin Saturday at 11 a.m.; Jambalaya cookout starts at noon with live music beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday; Supper is served at 6 p.m. with awards at 6:45 p.m.
For more information, contact Abby at ajalbert@mylpsd.com
______________________________________________________
Louisiana Dental Rodeo
July 21 and 22
The Louisiana Dental Association will have their annual Foundation Rodeo on July 21 and 22 at Grand Isle Marina.
This is a fishing only rodeo. For more information visit https://www.ladental.org/c.e.-events/lda-events-and-registration/lda-foundation-fishing-rodeo.
______________________________________________________
Louisiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes rodeo
July 22
The Louisiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes rodeo will be held on Saturday, July 22 at Bridge Side Marina. Tickets are $25 with weigh-in being from 2 to 5 p.m. Fishing may start on July 21 at safelight. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with worship and devotional at 5:30 p.m. and awards at 6 p.m.
Enjoy delivious food by Bayou Boys Speciality Foods, free youth life jackets donated by Blue Boot Foundation, door prizes and an opportunity to win scholarships.
All proceeds will go towards FCA outdoor ministry to provide free bibles, devotional guides and camp/school scholarships for middle/ high school huddles in the state to share the Gospel.
For more information visit, https://www.fcabr.org.
______________________________________________________
Vendor Fair and Fundraiser in Lockport
July 22
Guidry’s Baked Good of Lockport is having a vendor fair and fundraiser on July 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 222 Canal Street, Lockport.
Join in for a fun day filled with a plate lunch fundraiser, vendor fair, bounce house, face painting, lemonade stand, live auction and music.
For more information visit Guidry’s Baked Goods on Facebook.
______________________________________________________
Down Da Bayou Comedy Night
July 22
The Lafourche Concert and Events Club will be hosting Down Da Bayou Comedy Night!
Join in on Saturday, July 22 at 7 p.m. for a hilarious evening hosted by the talented Brandon Haynes. Don't miss out on special guest performances by Bryce Long and Dirt Cobain, with Tyler Arceneaux also taking the stage.
This event will be held at Popies Place, located at 9047 East Ave A in Cut Off.
Purchase your tickets in advance for just $10 or at the door for $15.
Visit www.lafourcheconcertclub.com/comedy to get your tickets now.
______________________________________________________
Gheens Needy Family Organization to conduct plate lunch
The Gheens Needy Family Organization will have a lunch on July 23 at the Gheens Community Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For a $10 donation, the menu will consist of hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, petit pois and dessert.
