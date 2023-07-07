Below is a list of the upcoming weekend events.
Jehovah’s Witness Convention
July
After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen Houma, LA to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.
The event will be held on July 7 to 9, July 14 to 16 and July 23 and 23 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma.
The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.
Blue Boot Rodeo
July 6-8
The 2023 Blue Boot Rodeo is getting closer, and event organizers say that the rodeo’s 5th edition could very well be the best one yet.
The always popular and rapidly growing annual event returns to Grand Isle from July 6-8 at the Grand Isle Marina, located at 158 Sand Dollar Court on Grand Isle. Tickets can be purchased at www.bluebootrodeo.com.
The 2023 Blue Boot Rodeo is also going to have special meaning for the family and friends of those who put it on.
July 8 is the birthday of Riley John Bourgeois, the namesake of the annual rodeo. Little Riley drowned in 2018 at 23 months. The rodeo is held annually to remember his life, while also promoting water safety to ensure that future lives can be saved. Riley would have turned 7 this summer and will undoubtedly be looking down on the event with pride, smiling at the community coming together to support the Blue Boot Mission.
Thibodaux’s Exotic Pet Expo
July 8-9
Come one, come all to Thibodaux’s Exotic Pet Expo on July 8-9, 2023 hosted by Southern Feathers Aviary. This exciting, INDOOR event is a must-see for animal lovers of all ages.
You’ll have the chance to explore a wide range of exotic birds, reptiles, and mammals, all in one place. But that’s not all – the expo will also feature a variety of supplies, pet food, and other goodies to help you care for your furry or scaly friends. Whether you’re a seasoned pet owner or just looking to learn more about these amazing creatures, Thibodaux’s Exotic Pet Expo is the perfect place to be.
Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience!
Bayou Community Band Summer Concert
July 9
Bayou Community Band will be having a Summer Concert on Sunday, July 9 at 3:00 p.m. in Peltier Auditorium at Nicholls State University.
The event is free and open to the public.
Encanto’s Mirabel at Thibodaux Library
July 8
Join us for a magical story time with Encanto's Mirabel sponsored by the Thibodaux Friends of the Library! Mirabel will join us this Saturday, July 8 at 10 AM at the Thibodaux Public Library for stories & activities, and then pose for photos with our story timers.
For all ages. There is no cost or registration required to attend.
Lafourche Parish Public Library Dinosaur Experience
July 10
The Dinosaur Experience is an interactive show that will include an opportunity for all attendees to meet different “dinosaurs” up close. Walking, roaring, trained dinos will bring the Jurassic world to life for Lafourche. This event is open to all ages with no registration or payment required.
The dates and locations of the events are as follows:
Monday, July 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Cut Off Youth Center; 1:00 p.m. at the Lafourche Central Market, Raceland; and 4:00 p.m. at the Warren J Harang Auditorium, Thibodaux.
