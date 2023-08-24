If you have an event that you would like to announce with us, please email Brandi Leblanc at ads@tlgnewspaper.com
St. James High School to host 5k Color Run
Join us for the St. James High School Back to School Kickoff 5k Color Run - Wildcat Edition on August 26th! Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race kicks off at 9 a.m.
Register by August 18th and take advantage of our special offer - only $20 and you'll receive a free shirt! On the day of the race, registration is $25. St. James High students pay just $10.
To secure your spot, submit payment to St. James High School Cross Country, C/O S. Toups, 22187 Hwy 20, LA 70090. Remember, checks should be made out to SJH Cross Country.
Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana hosts the 2023 Clean Out Your Freezer Day
Hunters For The Hungry asks Louisiana to make room in their freezer for the upcoming hunting season by donating frozen goods to one of the multiple drop-off locations throughout the state for the annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day on August 27, 2023.
This year’s event is scheduled earlier than year’s past with most drop-off locations being ready and equipped to accept donations on August 27th.
H4H will accept any properly packaged, labeled, and dated game, fish, or other protein, as well as other frozen food.
In 2022, over 16,000 pounds of frozen goods were collected. Between this and the 70,000 pounds of deer and hog collected from generous Louisiana Sportsmen, H4H provided over 86,000 pounds of protein, resulting in over 344,000 meals on the tables of the needy throughout the state. The distribution goes through the five (5) major food banks in Louisiana, as well as direct to shelters and kitchens and other agencies in various communities.
With the support of local food banks, churches, and community betterment organizations, H4H hosts a 2023 Clean Out Your Freezer Day drop-off location in the following location in our area:
HOUMA DROP-OFF LOCATION:
August 27 from 1 to 4 pm at Rouses Market, 2233 Martin Luther King Blvd
To find more locations, please visit https://www.h4hla.org/freezer-day.
If you’d like to host a drop-off location in your region, please contact julie@h4hla.org.
Playhouse Arts Market
August 26
Playhouse looks to the future and will be hosting the Playhouse Arts Market on August 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. as they create a family friendly party with food vendors, arts and craft vendors and live music.
During the event, two live performances are set to play on The State Rep Joe Orgeron stage. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. they will have former student of the Bayou Playhouse Emma Lodrigue. At the end of the evening, Good Feeling’ will take the stage closing the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Griffin said.
As a nonprofit, Griffin reminds everyone that they are accepting donations to contribute to the reopening of the building. The event will take place at 101 Main Street, Lockport, La.
Shrimp Boil Fundraiser
August 25
Lafourche Fire District No. 1 Volunteers is having a shrimp boil fundraiser on August 25 from 11 a.m. til. At the Lafourche Central Market at 4484 Hwy 1, Raceland.
Cost is $13 per plate and includes boiled shrimp, potatoes, corn and dip. For more information or to order, call 985-637-2166.
Down da Bayou Comedy Night
August 25
Lafourche Concert and Events Club is back with another comedy night. This event will be held Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. at Popie’s Place.
Cost is $10 per person in advanced and tickets can be bought at www.lafourcheconcertclub.com/comedy; or you can purchase tickets at the door for $15.
Come join the host Brandon Haynes and special guest Ashley Zoerner and Troy Duchane, featuring Tee Ray Bergeron for a full night of laughter and good times.
The SLHS Tarponette Kiddie Camp
August 26
The SLHS Tarponettes are having a Kiddie Camp at SLHS on Saturday, August 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration can be made online here- https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScz05kxRI5flv02yaccXd9QEOxJH_YyNPGh2vE4O8A_oMoT6A/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3-SupMXw9NaU3SYNsswjt4iG1UbzPwqfqX-Q-kvej39u9dYeedMI5dpRA; or you can register day of.
Girls Night Karaoke
August 26
Amplify Events and Promotions is proud to present "Let's Go Girls," a Nashville-inspired karaoke event that promises an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and camaraderie. The event is scheduled to take place on August 26 upstairs at The Foundry, located in downtown Thibodaux.
Attendees can expect more than just a night of singing. The ticket price includes a delectable selection of food to keep energy levels high, as well as a complimentary specialty cocktail that perfectly complements the Nashville vibe. Upstairs at the Foundry provides a cozy and chill atmosphere, creating the perfect backdrop for an evening of musical revelry.
Event Details:
● Name: Let's Go Girls - Nashville-Inspired Karaoke Event
● Date: August 26, 2023
● Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
● Location: The Upstairs Bar at The Foundry, Thibodaux, LA
● Ticket Price: $45 (includes food and one specialty cocktail)
● Tickets: Available for purchase at Let's Go Girls! Karaoke Night Tickets, Sat, Aug 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM | click here for link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-go-girls-karaoke-night-tickets-692842770377?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Dugas Co-Owner, Amplify Events and Promotions Email: michelle@amplifyevents.us Phone: (504-259-0857)
