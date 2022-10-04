A Concealed Handgun Training Course will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the LPSO Shooting Range Facility located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until approximately 5:00 p.m. with a break for lunch. The actual ending time will vary due to class size.
The cost for the course is $110, and a special rate of $55 is offered for seniors (ages 60+). Online registration is required in advance due to the limited class size. This course is a pre-requisite for those applying for a Concealed Handgun Permit from the State of Louisiana. Go to LPSO.net/classes to register for this course online. For more information, please contact Captain Kevin Johnson at (985) 449-4481 or by email at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.
