This year we present CreoleFest, a one day, music, family fun, and cook-off extravaganza Saturday, September 17th in Thibodaux. With Hurricane Ida recovery efforts continuing on Grand Isle, the 39th Annual Creole Classic Fishing tournament is not able to take place. However, we are not skipping a year on our commitment to benefit local charities and nonprofits in Lafourche and Jefferson parishes.
Doors open at noon at the Harang Auditorium kicking off with our first musical act and cornhole tournament. As the afternoon continues, cook off teams will be battling it out for best dishes on the bayou. Samples will be provided to everyone with an appetite. Football fans will also be covered with a huge projection screen showing both Nicholls and LSU games. Moving into the evening, the opportunity to bid on special items and experiences will take place during our live auction. The night will conclude with our final musical act Good Feelings at 8pm.
Tickets are $15, children 5 and under can attend for free.
This year’s proceeds of the CreoleFest will benefit five charities in Lafourche Parish including a $10,000 donation made to Grand Isle for Hurricane Ida recovery. Those charities include Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Bless Your Heart, Virtual Academy of Lafourche Robotics, Jackie Bartel’s Kids Conservation Fest, and Beyond the Bell.
Additional information on the Creole Classic Fishing Tournament can be found at www.creoleclassic.com or on the group’s Facebook page facebook.com/creoleclassicfishing
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.