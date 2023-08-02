The Louisiana District Attorneys Association (LDAA) has elected Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell as the 1st Vice President for the LDAA Board of Directors and Officers for the ’23-’24 term.
“I am honored to have been elected to serve on the LDAA Board,” said DA Russell. “It’s important that Lafourche continues to have a voice on the state level, which is why I’m happy to serve in this capacity.”
Other elected officials include:
DA Billy Joe Harrington as President (10th JD),ADA Kurt Wall as 2nd Vice President (21st JD),and DA Bridget Dinvaut as Immediate Past President (40th JD). Additional members of the board are DA Phillip Terrell (9th JD), DA Warren Montgomery (22nd JD), DA Schuyler Marvin (26th JD), DA Chad Pitre (27th JD), DA Perry Nicosia (34th JD), DA James Lestage (36th JD), DA Penny Douciere (5th JD), ADA Norma Dubois (24th JD), DA Don Burkett as Past Presidents’ Representative (11th JD), DA Brad Burget as NDAA Representative (7th JD), ADA Jacob Johnson as ADA Board President (14th JD), and DAI Scott Elfort as DAI Board President (32nd JD).
The LDAA, led by its Executive Director Loren Lampert, represents the 42 elected District Attorneys, approximately 750 assistants, and over 2500 staff members. The association's mission is to improve Louisiana's justice system and the office of District Attorney by enhancing effectiveness, professionalism, and promoting education, legislative involvement, liaison, and information sharing.
The board's one-year term commences on August 1, 2023.
