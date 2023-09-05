I, Daniel Lorraine, am formally announcing my candidacy for re-election to the Lafourche Parish Council, District 9 seat. I am married to Lorette Leger Lorraine, and we have two daughters, the late Dodie Lorraine and Kelly Lorraine Cheramie, husband Max and we have two grandchildren, Maria (5) and Jeaux (3).
District 9 starts from South of East 58th Street to Texaco Tanks and on West side by West 106th Street south to the Parish line, including Hwy. 3234 and Golden Meadow.
I am now retired, and I have the integrity, knowledge and experience to continue to serve. I also go on the radio, once a month, to let people know what’s going on at KLRZ Talk on the Bayou.
I attend many meetings to hear and know what’s going on, including the Parish Council, Town of Golden Meadow, South Lafourche Levee District, Port Commission, Veterans, Hospital, Fire District and Drainage District No. 1.
We were hit by two hurricanes and the pandemic. This really set us back and now we are in recovery. Hurricane Ida really hurt, and people are doing the best they can to get back to normal.
We supply Golden Meadow with equipment, bulldozer, culvert cleaner and sweeper. Also, they are the only municipality that is in Road District Tax; that’s how their roads and drainage got done. We just finished repairing the Golden Meadow boat launch for $165,000; turf for the children’s baseball field at the GM Park and repaired the catch basin at the Baptist Church. The Town of Golden Meadow also received their $100,000 for the seawall project.
We dug out many out-fall canals on the East and West side and on Hwy. 3235 and many roadside ditches. Also did 1.2 million dollar road project with another one coming soon. Leeville Fishing Pier and Launch is being repaired currently for $1.2 million dollars.
There are two major projects going on: Golden Meadow to Leeville, a two-lane elevated highway that the parish paid 1.2 million dollars; Airport Corridor Road and Bridge- parish paid $4.5 million, Port Commission paid $4.5 million, state paid $9 million, Federal paid $17 million. When finished the Parish will maintain the road and bridge.
A long-awaited project that was completed, the East Side drainage project, cleaning out the 20-arpent canal from East 37th Street to Brenton Canal. This was done with the help of Drainage District 1, State and Parish.
I would like to continue to serve District 9, but you, the people of District 9 will make that choice.
I would appreciate your vote on Saturday, October 14, 2023; early voting is from September 30, 2023 to October 7, 2023. I will make you a promise to continue to represent you to the best of my ability.
VOTE #82 AND GIVE ME SOMETHING TO DO!
May God Bless,
Daniel Lorraine
Parish Councilman District 9
