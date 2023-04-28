Dollar General plans to host a grand re-opening community celebration on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at its Lockport store at 902 Crescent Avenue. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials and customer giveaways, including $10 gift cards to the first 50 adult customers and DG tote bags with product samples to the first 100 customers.
The Lockport store closed following the impact of Hurricane Ida and was rebuilt to provide Lafourche Parish customers with fresh produce, an updated layout and the products and convenience customers trust Dollar General to provide.
Scheduled attendees for Saturday’s event include:
- Barry Plaisance, Lockport Mayor
- David Harrelson, Jr., Lockport Police Chief
- Lockport Council Members: Gary Acosta, Ernest Boudreaux, Rodney Hartman and Tyler Detillier
“Dollar General is excited to celebrate with our Lockport community as we reopen and return to serve our neighbors,” said Heidi Lee, Dollar General’s district manager of operations. “As part of our mission of Serving Others, we believe the addition of each store represents positive economic impact, and we look forward to continue being a strong business partner and good neighbor as we provide a convenient location to help our neighbors stretch their budgets.”
Dollar General plans to create new jobs in Lockport as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.
