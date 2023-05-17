Dr. Kim Hunter Reed to Address Graduates at Fletcher Technical Community College Commencement

(Schriever, LA) - Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce that Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education, will be delivering the keynote address at the college's upcoming commencement ceremony. The event will take place at 4pm on May 24, 2023, at the Warren J. Harang, Jr. Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The ceremony will be a momentous occasion celebrating the graduation of over 500 students from the Fall 2022, Spring 2023 and Summer 2023 semesters across all majors and programs.
Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, renowned for her exceptional contributions to education, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to inspire and motivate Fletcher Technical Community College's graduating class. Dr. Reed is the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education lead who has led higher education in more than one state. She was recognized nationally as the 2020 Exceptional Leader by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO). To reach the state’s goal of doubling the annual number of credentials awarded by 2030, she focuses on transformational policies and deep collaborative engagement in line with Regents’ talent imperative.
The commencement ceremony will unite graduates, their families, faculty, staff, and distinguished guests to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Fletcher Technical Community College's students. It will serve as a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and education they have received.
Members of the press and the community are invited to attend the commencement ceremony to join in honoring and celebrating the achievements of the graduates.
Kim Hunter Reed, Ph.D., is Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education. She is the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education lead who has led higher education in more than one state. She was recognized nationally as the 2020 Exceptional Leader by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO). In 2022, she successfully led efforts to secure additional state funding of more than $150 million, the most significant strategic investment in Louisiana higher education to date.
Working with the Louisiana Board of Regents, Reed leads the state’s talent development efforts, focused on increasing educational attainment, erasing equity gaps, and increasing prosperity. To reach the state’s goal of doubling the annual number of credentials awarded by 2030, she focuses on transformational policies and deep collaborative engagement in line with Regents’ talent imperative.
In support of that vision, Louisiana’s institutions are focused on strengthening the state’s education-to-employment pipeline, accelerating student success, reskilling and training those seeking new career opportunities, finding solutions through research and discovery, and contributing significantly to the state’s post-pandemic economic recovery.
In January 2023, Reed was named to the 10 Top 10 Black higher education leaders by Forbes, saying “Louisiana’s top higher ed exec is unrivaled, the absolute best among state-level leaders.”
In 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards named her as Chair of the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission, which works to advance the State’s cyber ecosystem and position Louisiana as a national leader and preferred location for cyber business, education, and research.
Reed is a nationally recognized student advocate with extensive higher education and government experience. In addition to leading the Colorado Department of Higher Education, she served in President Barack Obama’s administration as deputy undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Education. She led the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Collectively, Reed has served in various senior leadership roles with four governors.
A Lake Charles native, Reed chaired Gov. John Bel Edwards’ higher education transition team in 2015 and served as the state’s policy director. She also served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs for the Louisiana Board of Regents, as well as an adjunct faculty member and Executive Vice President at the University of Louisiana System.
Reed received a doctorate in public policy from Southern University, a master’s degree in public administration, and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Louisiana State University.
She is a wife, proud volleyball mom to her favorite Millsaps College student, and Louisiana’s chief advocate for talent development.
For more information about Fletcher and its programs, please visit www.fletcher.edu.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.