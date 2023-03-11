Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, is encouraging citizens to start thinking about their choices for the upcoming March 25 Municipal Primary Election.
Early voting offers a convenient way to make sure your voice is heard - beginning Saturday, March 11th and continuing through Saturday, March 18th (excluding Sunday), from 8:30am to 6pm daily, you can cast your ballot at either your parish Registrar's Office or other designated locations.
Louisiana makes voting easier than ever with their award-winning, free GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app and virtual voter assistant bot!
With just a few taps you can find your parish's early voting locations and sample ballot information. And the best part? You don't even have to leave the house - GeauxBot is available 24/7 on sos.la or via VoterPortal so you can get all of your elections questions answered anytime, anywhere!
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.
For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.
